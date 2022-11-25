 Skip to content

Quoin update for 25 November 2022

Version 1.0.8

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added setting for disabling particles
Changed camera zoom from 1.1 to 1
SMG enemies now drop medium coins instead of small coins
Fixed bug really this time where some enemies run in place after player death
Menu camera now smoothly changes positions
Fixed range enemies not showing muzzle flash
Slowed down guns shooting animation

