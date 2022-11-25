Added setting for disabling particles
Changed camera zoom from 1.1 to 1
SMG enemies now drop medium coins instead of small coins
Fixed bug really this time where some enemies run in place after player death
Menu camera now smoothly changes positions
Fixed range enemies not showing muzzle flash
Slowed down guns shooting animation
Quoin update for 25 November 2022
Version 1.0.8
