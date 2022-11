Share · View all patches · Build 10014941 · Last edited 26 November 2022 – 17:52:04 UTC by Wendy

Hi!

I just pushed a tiny patch fixing two things, mostly:

Fixed a bug when using controller and touchscreen simultaneously

Reduced the number of times you need to kick a homeless person for them to give you keys to their convertible (I can't believe I'm writing this)

Don't hesitate to contact me if you have trouble with anything in the game! That's what I'm here for!

Have a great Saturday!

Cheers!

Sos