Out of Ore update for 25 November 2022

Update! [0.07] Dynamite lag, Backwards building & Conveyor fixes

The big dirt update needs more work so that has to wait to next week!
So here is a smaller update to fix/improve other issues while waiting for the dirt!

All dynamites reworked to reduce lag
Snappoints for building reworked
Major Conveyor Optimization
Conveyors should not loose stuff anymore
Wheelloader Autocentering steering faster
Economics should now match in finance records & Bank
*Other small fixes and tweaks

Now the focus is to continue work on the dirt update!

Best regards
Christian

Changed files in this update

