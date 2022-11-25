Update! [0.07] Dynamite lag, Backwards building & Conveyor fixes

The big dirt update needs more work so that has to wait to next week!

So here is a smaller update to fix/improve other issues while waiting for the dirt!

All dynamites reworked to reduce lag

Snappoints for building reworked

Major Conveyor Optimization

Conveyors should not loose stuff anymore

Wheelloader Autocentering steering faster

Economics should now match in finance records & Bank

*Other small fixes and tweaks

Now the focus is to continue work on the dirt update!

Best regards

Christian