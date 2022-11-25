Sweet Transit | Hotfix 9

Hi passengers,

Hotfix 9 is now boarding! Thank you for continuing to provide us with your feedback and thoughts on Sweet Transit. We'll keep you informed about future updates. Details of this patch are below.

Bug fixes:

Fixed Craftsmen Stoneworks not refunding bricks when destroyed

Fixed a crash when trying to remove a rail signal on a bridge with a road below

Fixed stats UI disappearing when clicking on the hidden scroll button

Fixed in-game problem tooltips not being shown

Fixed signals tutorial taking too short to validate completion

Changes:

Made trains force their reservations on rails when multiple trains are using them

Safe journeys!