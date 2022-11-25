 Skip to content

Sweet Transit update for 25 November 2022

Sweet Transit | Hotfix 9

Sweet Transit | Hotfix 9

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi passengers,

Hotfix 9 is now boarding! Thank you for continuing to provide us with your feedback and thoughts on Sweet Transit. We'll keep you informed about future updates. Details of this patch are below.

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed Craftsmen Stoneworks not refunding bricks when destroyed
  • Fixed a crash when trying to remove a rail signal on a bridge with a road below
  • Fixed stats UI disappearing when clicking on the hidden scroll button
  • Fixed in-game problem tooltips not being shown
  • Fixed signals tutorial taking too short to validate completion

Changes:

  • Made trains force their reservations on rails when multiple trains are using them

Safe journeys!

