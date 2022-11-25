 Skip to content

Exotica: Petshop Simulator update for 25 November 2022

Update 7

Update 7

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Additions
-Items and animals can be stacked in the depot.
-Shop name can be changed from Info section in the tablet.
-Added an indicator that represents amount of usage on food boxes.



Fixes
-Hunger and thirst times have been extended.

