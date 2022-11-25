【Zodiac fantasy 2】Minor patch update instructions

The following are some minor patch update instructions:

Hello, we have received feedback on some in-game problems that occurred in [Zodiac fantasy 2], and have now fixed them. We are very sorry for the inconvenience caused.

Added the function of hiding male characters

You can now update the patch to solve the above problems. If the installed client is displayed incorrectly, please uninstall it and download and install it again.

If you encounter other problems in the game, please feel free to contact us for feedback, and we will deal with them as soon as possible.

contact us

Official website address: https://lovelygames.xyz

Twitter address: @LovelyGamexyz @LovelyGamexyz

F&Q//steamcommunity.com/groups/LovelyGamesStudios/discussions/0/3371530631528314460/

Thank you again for your understanding and love for us.