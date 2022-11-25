[New build - EXPERIMENTAL] 22w47a: Help Section, Hotfixes

This update adds a dedicated help section to the menu.

This will greatly help newcomers to get an hold on the game basics.

This in turn will allow us to be less dependant on mission based tutorials as they proved to be buggy and hard to implement and test.

Each entry is supposed to be simple and short, relying on easy to digest short videos.

More entries will be added on more advanced topic (turret, event gate, logic, advanced building)

Also some more hotfixes for the road.

Hotfixes:

#4995 Entity Bounds can be wrong.

#4994 Tank Join not working.

#4993 Fuel Hose flow issue.

#4996 Unspawning docking entity can yield some issue.

Hoverpod VFX not visible.

Thanks for playing!