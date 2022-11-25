[Notice] 7.27.1 Update

Greetings Saviors!

The 7.27.1 update will proceed. Kindly check the details below.

※ There is no separate maintenance for this update.

The app will be deployed as soon as the Store review is completed.

The available update period for each device or each OS may vary slightly.

After the update has been confirmed, connection with the previous version may be restricted.

◆ Other modifications

The issue of Sillion’s weapon displaying in front of the Sillion illustration will be fixed.

The issue of battles ending in several contents after activating Uribel’s skill will be fixed.

The issue of several notifications not being received in Android devices will be fixed.

If you have any inquiries regarding the event, please contact us in the game via Setting > 1:1 Inquiry with details of the problem and we will try to help you at our best.

