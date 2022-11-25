Mystery Tower Update 25th Nov

New Content

Added Mystery Tower (500 floors). Added the Mystery Level system: level capped at 150. Added ‘Miraculous’ adventurers, and each miraculous adventurer has unique miraculous talent. Added aurora pets: monster catchers have a low probability of capturing aurora pets; there is a probability of dropping rare aurora pet summon seals from the Mystery Towe; the quality of aurora pets is divided into silver, gold and red gold. Added ‘Reversal Stone’. ‘Reversal Stone’ can be used to delete an innate talent from pet and add a new blank talent slot. Reversal Stone can be purchased from store after defeating the Shadow Dragon. Pets’ elements can now be changed. This feature is unlocked after defeating Shadow Dragon. Gold coins can now buy experience and random aurora equipment in the store, and these items are unlocked after defeating the Shadow Dragon. The original random aurora blueprints are removed, and now players can directly purchase random aurora equipment with remnant soul in store. Components can now be combined. 3 components with the same quality and the same name can be synthesized into 1 higher-quality component with the same name. Added the function of batch combine components. Players can buy random components in store; this function is unlocked after defeating Shadow Dragon. Added automatic reforge. Added star equipment, which have higher attributes and can be enhanced more times: there is a probability of dropping star equipment from Mystery Tower; Added Magic Affix Box: Whenever a new equipment with new magic affix is collected, its magic affix will be automatically recorded in the Magic Affix Box (the strongest affix is automatically reserved). The collected magic affixes can be freely enchanted into other equipment through the blacksmith shop.

Adjustments

Affixes: Burning splash is limited to flame units, and blood damage is limited to poisonous units. The upper limit of most shield effects is adjusted to 1-2 layers. Adjusted the effect of the evil ghost accessory: now it is a team unique effect. Due to performance overhead caused by some direct damage related effects, the effects of affixes such as Chaos Sword, Raise, Shimmer Feather, and Spitfire are moderated to deal less frequent, but higher damages. We will be more careful when designing effects of similar patterns. Blacksmiths no longer consume stones to forge equipment, and the stones have been removed. The amount of equipment dropped during the adventure has been significantly increased, and there will be a chance to drop the pet talent book during the adventure. Enhancing pets no longer consume equipment, but only components. Leveling pets now grant more attribute boosts. All different Soul stone dusts are consolidated into one resource ‘Dust of Soul Stone’. Effect: Cowardly Heart is no longer limited to arcane units. Effect: Spiritwood Talent Arcane Arrow is no longer limited to Arcane Arrow. Adjusted the talents of He Fang, Gu Dao, Chi Scholar, Holy Scholar, and Fire Spirit Boy. Adjusted the abilities of Lord of Extreme Ice and Ice Warlock. Damage Value display can be switched on and off in battle scene. Other UI usability optimizations. Other known bug fixes.

English Localization Update

Our localization team is working actively on the project, and hopefully it can be delivered within the next month. We will make another update on this issue on the 15th December:)