Patch Notes - Unstoppable update!

Our ever growing list of partners now includes UD! On the canVERSE website you can now bind your UD address to your canVERSE account. You can even use it for your user name! Those with UD also get access to exclusive checkers pieces and for the first time ever a sneak peak of things to come with a custom UD chess set made with our in-house generation system and a little extra Unique Details!

Features in this release -

UD exclusive checkers set

UD exclusive chess set

UD users who use their use their UD address as their user name will appear in Unstoppable Blue

Dice sound effects in Backgammon - do you hear me rolling?

Many bug fixes and improvements

Please report any bugs or give us feedback on our discord.