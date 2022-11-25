 Skip to content

canVERSE update for 25 November 2022

Patch Notes - Unstoppable update!

Patch Notes - Unstoppable update!

Build 10013767 · Last edited by Wendy

Our ever growing list of partners now includes UD! On the canVERSE website you can now bind your UD address to your canVERSE account. You can even use it for your user name! Those with UD also get access to exclusive checkers pieces and for the first time ever a sneak peak of things to come with a custom UD chess set made with our in-house generation system and a little extra Unique Details!

Features in this release -

  • UD exclusive checkers set
  • UD exclusive chess set
  • UD users who use their use their UD address as their user name will appear in Unstoppable Blue
  • Dice sound effects in Backgammon - do you hear me rolling?
  • Many bug fixes and improvements

Please report any bugs or give us feedback on our discord.

