Icarus Week Fifty One Update | Autorun, Waterwheel and Reload Fixes

Week Fifty One's update brings an end to one of the longest-standing bugs, disappearing items on reload. With the help of our new bug-reporting tool and the community, we’ve managed to identify and remedy this bug and expect the results to be immediate after updating with the patch.

We’ve also added a range of items that previously have been ‘coming soon’ in the tech tree, along with the highly requested ‘auto-run’ feature and new meshes for an updated aesthetic on a few items.

Pastes have also received a re-work, making them a viable consumable amongst the craftables pool once again.

Finally, a new Repair Bench at Tier 3 has been added for repairing all items, regardless of their original crafting location and for repairing workshop items, when paired with a power source.

Reloading Fixes

A longstanding issue in Icarus that has proved a challenging battle, has been disappearing deployables and in-game features such as Deep Ore Veins or Mounts on reload of a prospect or session.

Most players have experienced and reported these issues to us. These reports have been incredibly helpful and paired with our recent bug-reporting tool, we’ve managed to identify the bug and reproduce it with a 100% success rate.

As a result of this work, we have been able to fix this bug and include it in this week's update. Going forward, we expect this will have a massive impact on persistent and multi-day sessions.

It’s important to note that previously lost items are unable to be reloaded, but anything saved forward of this patch will now save and be reloaded correctly.

author: _This patch we have been able to address a few long standing issues brought up by the community.

The first being that of items disappearing when reloading an existing session. This has been most prominent with deep ore veins, buildings & deployables especially on sessions with larger builds. It has been an issue that has plagued us since release and is something that some developers have spent countless hours trying to fix. This week's build contains a fix to this long standing bug. The fix is in no small part due to some members of the community (Twist2021 & Cucu) for providing us with some files where we could accurately reproduce this issue 100% of the time.

Another widely asked for feature is that of auto-run and the various items that have been marked as coming soon (including the waterwheel). In this patch we have added these items and made sure they fit well into the existing Icarus structure.

Fishing is not one of the ‘coming soon’ items addressed this patch. It is something that we hear a lot of community members and internal staff talk about and is something we very much want to add to the game. The original intent of fishing and its place in the game has changed and I wanted to let you know the design team is hard at work expanding the mechanics to make it a fun feature. The main thing for us here is that inclusion of fishing feels natural and has its own place in the game. This may take a little time but will be worth it when we add the completed feature.

Jake Dodunski, Project Lead_

Tier 3 Repair Bench (Workshop Items)

We’ve added a Tier 3 Repair Bench to the tech tree which provides two unique benefits. It has the ability to repair all items you’re wearing or have placed on the bench with a single click, regardless of where they were crafted. When combined with a power connection it can also repair Tier 4 and Orbital Workshop items.

This change means that all Orbital Workshop Items can only be repaired on this bench, rather than the machining bench or fabricator as before. It will still require the Workshop Repair Kit, which can be used in collaboration with the bench to repair workshop items on the go.

The bench costs 20 aluminium, 20 leather, 50 wood and 10 stone to craft, and can be unlocked in Tier 3 of the tech tree.

New Items

We’ve added a bunch of new items to the tech tree that have previously been ‘coming soon’.

The ‘Waterwheel’ will be a new power generation source that can be placed in any body of water. It provides 2000 power but requires some active maintenance to keep in service. Every three and half minutes, the waterwheel will collect junk such as spoiled plants, or rarely fish or sponges. After 50 items (which should take just under three hours), the waterwheel will grind to a halt and not generate power until it has been cleaned out. Keep an eye on it to keep your base moving.

The ‘Marbled Kitchen Bench’ will craft most items previous cooking benches can’t provide and has a 50% crafting speed bonus also.

It can be paired with the ‘Marbled Kitchen Storage’ which provides the same aesthetic as the other Tier 4 kitchen items.

The ‘Plumbed Sink’ when connected to active water connection, provides a short buff when interacted with. The Buff increases crafting speed, movement speed, health regeneration, and reduced water and food consumption.

The ‘Electric Stove' has been added to Tier 4 also, allowing you to craft items previous stoves couldn’t and plus a 50% crafting speed bonus.

Finally, we’ve changed the 3D meshes on a bunch of existing items to give them a fresh look. The Electric Furnace, Concrete Furnace, Electric Dehumidifier, Cooking Bench, Glassworking Bench and Lightning Rod have all received a new look. Existing versions that you’ve deployed won’t be updated so as to not ruin existing aesthetics (note: they also cannot be destroyed for a refund due to this change), and new versions will use the new mesh.

Pastes Rebalance

Pastes have been an area deserving of attention for a while, and today we’re providing a substantial rebalance to make them a more viable option amongst the consumables pool.

Previously, pastes provided small bonuses such as 10% health regeneration/increases or 50 health on use, which only lasted 60 seconds.

We’ve scrapped this model entirely, and redesigned pastes into ‘Enhancement Tonics’ which provide much stronger benefits.

Health Enhancement Tonic: Significantly increases maximum health and health regeneration, and provides a large boost to health on use.

Stamina Enhancement Tonic: Significantly increases maximum stamina and stamina regeneration, and provides a large boost to stamina on use.

Sustenance Enhancement Tonic: Significantly reduces oxygen, food and water consumption, and provides a significant boost to each of these on use.

Strength Enhancement Tonic: Significantly increases melee damage, throwing speed and physical resistance, and provides a boost to both health and stamina on use.

The new tonics can be crafted on the Herbalism and Chemistry benches and will have a two-minute timer from the point of consumption. Any blueprint points used on previous iterations of the pastes will be refunded to your character.

author: _To introduce the revamped pastes, we have created a new mission to complete which requires you to perform research on protective pills and enhancement tonics on behalf of the UDA. Due to a last-minute issue in updating our content sever which stores a lot of the prospect data and player talents we have elected to pull the mission from this week and release it as soon as we can in the future.

Jake Dodunski, Project Lead_

Changelog v1.2.26.104657

New Content

Add data setup for new revised Electric Furnace asset. Existing spawned/crafted Electric Furnaces will remain the same for nostalgia reasons. Newly crafted Electric Furnaces will use the new mesh

Add data setup for new revised Concrete Furnace asset. Existing spawned/crafted Concrete Furnaces will remain the same for nostalgia reasons. Newly crafted Concrete Furnaces will use the new mesh

Fix Mats on new furnace DMs

Update Lightning Rod to use new revised asset

Add data setup for new revised Cooking Station asset. Existing spawned/crafted Cooking Stations will remain the same for nostalgia reasons. Newly crafted Cooking Stations will use the new mesh

Tweaked view distance settings for proxy meshes on new revised deployables

Add data setup for new revised Glassworking Bench asset. Existing spawned/crafted Glassworking Benches will remain the same for nostalgia reasons. Newly crafted Glassworking Benches will use the new mesh

Setting up waterwheel logic and power generation, adding new UI & unlocking on blueprint tree

Update Repair Bench BP to use new mesh

Update icon for updated Repair Bench

Fixed texture settings on Repair Bench assets

Delete repair bench mesh/materials/textures which were made obsolete by v2 assets

Fix material errors for Wood Bed DM

Update Interior Wood bed to use new v2 mesh

Add new Repair Bench

Can repair all items previously repaired at Fabricator and Machining Bench

Requires power to repair T4 and workshop items

Bypass stamina requirements for repair at bench

Add data setup for new revised Electric Dehumidifier asset. Existing spawned/crafted Electric Dehumidifiers will remain the same for nostalgia reasons. Newly crafted Electric Dehumidifiers will use the new mesh

Electric Dehumidifier - separated fans for animation

Updating Repair Bench UI to make consistent with the rest of the UI

Unlocking Repair bench in the Talent Tree and shifting to T3

AUGMENTATION: Extermination initial mission setup

Water wheels can now be only placed on flowing water

Adding and unlocking T4 Kitchen Bench, Stove, Storage and Sink, also adding recipes, meshes and deployable setups

Adding Snapping for Advanced Kitchen Blocks

Reworked herbalism bench pastes into enhancement tonics, these provide a much more significant buff, last 2 minutes and cost slightly more than the previous pastes.

AUGMENTATION: Updated mission requirements to utilize enhancement tonics

Added tonics and furnaces to dynamic quest reward options

Advanced Kitchen Bench & Electric Stove are now set up correctly with their available crafting recipes

Updating T4 Kitchen Deployables Names, Descrioptions and Flavour

Updating repair bench to be the only way to repair workshop items

Adding waterwheel generator crafting recipe

Updating Repair Bench UI to include new buttons

Adding new Strings for Repair Bench UI

Added advanced kitchen, waterwheel and repair bench icons

Players can now wash their hands at a plumbed sink for a 2minute crafting, movement, consumption reduction buff

Fixed typo in plumbed sink modifier

Players can now place items in the interactable sink

Cleaning in sink is only triggered when there is an active water connection

Updating Water wheel talent and itemable

Add Multiple Category Buttons To Repair Bench

Add DamagePercentForRepairAll to D_Durable

Added ability to toggle on and off auto-run

Add Multiple Category Buttons To Repair Bench

Removed the amount damage required for repair all from DT to BP variable

Conditionally hide repair buttons and info popup based on repair bench state

Allowed the waterwheel to not be affected by weather

Reorganized T4 kitchen pieces in talent tree.

Added recipes for T4 kitchen pieces.

Ensured recipes for T4 kitchen pieces cover previous recipes as required.

Fixed description of Marbled Kitchen Bench to indicate that it does not craft chemistry recipes.

FORSAKEN: Fixed typo in Thruster step

Fix location of Water network connection position on V2 Glassworking Bench

Add transparent sphere helper guides to show network socket positions in Editor

Removed Floatable trait from waterpump, causing it to error spam after being deployed

Adding in a tonic base mesh with material setup to easily change tonic liquid color and an Icon + color for the front of the bottle

AUGMENTATION: Increased mission timer to 3 days

Added autorun support to mounts. Pressing forward or backward movement input will disable autorun if active

Added enhancement tonic icons and added them to itemable datatable

Added new backend hooks to the Repair Bench for greater filtering/better UX (not yet implemented)

Enabled code enum generation on D_RecipeSets/D_TalentTrees tables

Resaved D_TalentsTree table to fix formatting issues

Reduced recipe costs of waterwheel.

Doubled time between items clogging up the waterwheel, resulting in less item returns but longer running time.

Removed waterwheel talent from repairing tree, as this is no longer required

Fixed crafting location for Repair Bench, now correctly crafted at Machining Bench

Added water connection to kitchen stove and electric stove, as there are now water recipes there

Fixed typo in Condensed Enzymes (was missing z)

Fixed typo in water tooltip for crop plots, receive instead of recieve

Removed fuel slot from electric stove, as this does not do anything.

Update icons for enhancement tonic modifiers to use new icons.

Fix a bug with the enzyme dynamic mission reward where it would show 2-3 enzymes as a reward but only give one (now correctly shows it will give 1)

GetRepairableItems function can now process multiple inventories at once with the ability to include/exclude workshop items

Cleaned up ItemManipulationComponent code

Dynamic Tools Mission: Required number of items no longer scales with difficulty, increasing required items at lower difficulty and reducing it at higher difficulty. - Fixed crossbow attachment reward giving the flexible frame instead of the lightweight frame. - Fixed icon for cooking bench talent to use new version

Fixed the stamina regeneration on the Stamina Enhancement Tonic not applying to the character

Updated Repair Bench description and flavor text

Add new UMG_RepairMaterialStack widget for displaying stacked repair materials in the Repair Bench

Fixed waterwheel item fill timer to correct value for new expected clog time

Fixing Repair Bench Confirmation UI to include correct stat changes

Fixing Waterwheel Timer

Waterwheel now checks there are spoiled plants in its inventory before adding other items to prevent expoits by removing non-stackable items

Increased energy generation of waterwheel to 2000 from 1500. - Increased time for clogging of the waterwheel to 2h50m, now requiring 50 items to fully clog (gains 1 item per 204s)

Changed glow colour on enhancement tonic icons

Update pivot position of Waterwheel SM and offset SK mesh in BP so that the wheel touches the water

Adding new developer prospect to force content server update

Fixed a bug where having sleep quality % buffs (e.g. washing hands) on the player wouldn't affect the well rested buff

ADVANCED ORDER mission: Updated Health Restoration Paste requirement to Health Enhancement Tonic

CONCEALMENT mission: Updated Oxygen Restoration Paste requirement to Sustenance Enhancement Tonic

Fixed

Added pre-compiled Sentry binaries to version control

Added extra logging to ActorStateRecorderComponent

Shifted GPU/Driver info collection to USentrySubsystem::AddDefaultContext so it doesn't spam log with gpu info

Dynamic Quest Reward improvements:

Increased the amount of storage granted by storage improvements (now 3 pieces of storage instead of 1)

Fixed Advanced Modifications: Melee reward

Fixed typo in Dietary Requirements

Added T3 light options to light rewards

Reduced chances for and increased reward amount of cooked T1 items

Increased reward amount for uncooked veggies

Added additional reward options

Removed Prime Meat options from dynamic quest rewards, as the item is no longer in use

Added validation to prevent a crash related to Quest initialisation during prospect reload

Fixing Mission Communication board Mesh

Fixing Water Pump Energy Requirements

Fixing issues with missions created prior to week 50 being in an end state and reverting back due to bad save informaiton

Committing fix for Icon editor crashing when clicking on a folder icon

Fixing issue with caches missions not providing xp

Fixing Collect Mission dead prospects from not being there on reload

Mission Communicator now works all the time in editor

Clients can now see the contents of Quest Rewards during selection

Update wood repair hammer name, description and flavor text to communicate merging of repair and upgrade hammers

Fixed an issue where deployables and buildings pieces could be destroyed when reloading an outpost/open world game. Reloaded IcarusActors and IcarusItems are now assigned their UID as soon as possible after spawning. UActorStateRecorderComponent::AttemptToFindOwner no longer accepts actors with valid UIDs as potential owners. Reduced default verbosity of various recorder-related log categories

Dynamic Hunt mission: Reduced spawning delay on creatures slightly.

Dynamic Cache mission: Items are no longer marked as quest items.

Dynamic Collect Prospector ID mission: Bears no longer respawn, but will still respawn on reload (to prevent login and logout to remove them)

Added missing RepairFunctionLibrary file missing from previous commit to fix the build

