Patch Notes[11.25.2022]

Bug Fix:

1.Fixed an issue that was slightly changing the layout of Blueprint buildings after loading a saved game

2.Talent - Slick Tongue now carries out its functions correctly on Level 5 too.

3.Replaced a duplicate Ventriloquist Square from Mysterious Merchant with Old Peach Statue.

4.Fixed an issue where Wonder Building construction caused an endless loading screen.

Optimizations:

1.Ending cinematic now can be skipped if it was seen before.

2.Refugee camps cannot destroy enemy barracks or Wonder buildings