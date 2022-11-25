 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ballads of Hongye update for 25 November 2022

Patch Notes[11.25.2022]

Share · View all patches · Build 10013542 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fix:

1.Fixed an issue that was slightly changing the layout of Blueprint buildings after loading a saved game
2.Talent - Slick Tongue now carries out its functions correctly on Level 5 too.
3.Replaced a duplicate Ventriloquist Square from Mysterious Merchant with Old Peach Statue.
4.Fixed an issue where Wonder Building construction caused an endless loading screen.

Optimizations:

1.Ending cinematic now can be skipped if it was seen before.
2.Refugee camps cannot destroy enemy barracks or Wonder buildings

Changed files in this update

Depot 1723561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link