Patch Notes[11.25.2022]

Bug Fix:
1.Fixed an issue that was slightly changing the layout of Blueprint buildings after loading a saved game
2.Talent - Slick Tongue now carries out its functions correctly on Level 5 too.
3.Replaced a duplicate Ventriloquist Square from Mysterious Merchant with Old Peach Statue.
4.Fixed an issue where Wonder Building construction caused an endless loading screen.
Optimizations:
1.Ending cinematic now can be skipped if it was seen before.
2.Refugee camps cannot destroy enemy barracks or Wonder buildings
