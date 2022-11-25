 Skip to content

Sky Squadron Playtest update for 25 November 2022

Update 0.40 - Factory Assault!

  • Take down that factory with 2 new complete missions to play through!
  • Updated loading screen that won’t burn your eyeballs out
  • Updated voice lines
  • Plugging in headphones will no longer cause a crash!

