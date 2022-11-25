- Take down that factory with 2 new complete missions to play through!
- Updated loading screen that won’t burn your eyeballs out
- Updated voice lines
- Plugging in headphones will no longer cause a crash!
Sky Squadron Playtest update for 25 November 2022
Update 0.40 - Factory Assault!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
