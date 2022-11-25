Add horse, a horse can move items for bunny

1: WASD can move the camera
2: click on the grid on the ground, and you can get the info panel for details.
3: modified wood tree a little bit.
4: Add a horse. Can call horse to move items for bunny.
Bunny Eureka update for 25 November 2022
