Isla Sinaloa update for 25 November 2022

Notes for the update

Share · View all patches · Build 10012906 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Adding in of bronze tools which last 4 times as long as normal tools.
This is 5th set of crafting recipes you get from Skyla in lighthouse.
Added in new "Connect the Dots" game in museum cafe.
Many item placement and tree placement issues have been fixed.
Many other big fixes and small improvements.

