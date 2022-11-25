Alpha 0.32

New Features:

New (regular) Race: Naiads

Added Naiads, the Sea Elves. Naiads get a smaller bonus damage (compared to other elves) that applies to ALL armaments and also summon a stationary pet Kraken that periodically thrashes nearby enemies with its seemingly countless tentacles.

Changes:

*High Elf Cyluna's Pavilion now has its duration linked to player level. It's not a huge boost but it should make it easier to take advantages of. Its area will also grow with player level so that it's more useful in healing summons (which was one of my intentions when originally designing it).

Bug fixes:

*Ultimate Spell and Pocket tooltips should work now.