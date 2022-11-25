 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mage Lords of Brams update for 25 November 2022

Alpha 0.32

Share · View all patches · Build 10012804 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features:

New (regular) Race: Naiads
Added Naiads, the Sea Elves. Naiads get a smaller bonus damage (compared to other elves) that applies to ALL armaments and also summon a stationary pet Kraken that periodically thrashes nearby enemies with its seemingly countless tentacles.

Changes:

*High Elf Cyluna's Pavilion now has its duration linked to player level. It's not a huge boost but it should make it easier to take advantages of. Its area will also grow with player level so that it's more useful in healing summons (which was one of my intentions when originally designing it).

Bug fixes:

*Ultimate Spell and Pocket tooltips should work now.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2078711
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link