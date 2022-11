Share · View all patches · Build 10012778 · Last edited 25 November 2022 – 02:09:12 UTC by Wendy

HOT FIX

ver.1.0.14.3

[Chatper3] Fixed an issue where the death occurred because of an invisible thorn on the elevator platforming.

[Chapter3] Fixed an issue that Rabbitinium is not properly reset on the elevator platforming.

[Chapter3] Fixed an issue where there was an empty collider between the Rabbitinium.

