PTR Update 0.1.7e

PTR

What's a PTR?

PTR stands for the public test realm. Which is another version of the game, a sort of public beta realm for players who want to help test new features.

How do I join PTR?

Right click Tiny Rogues in your Steam Library and select "Properties". Then select "Betas" and chose the _public-test-realm _in the drop-down menu.

Patch notes:

Changes

Iron Ring, Pearl Ring and Shark-tooh Necklace now grant +25 base DMG.

SMGs APS nerfed from 10 APS to 8 APS.

New ranged weapon: [spoiler]Bazooka[/spoiler]

New ranged weapon: [spoiler]Railgun[/spoiler]

New ranged weapon: [spoiler]Flame Slugger[/spoiler]

New ranged weapon: [spoiler]Golden Desert Eagle[/spoiler]

New ranged weapon: [spoiler]Piranha Gun[/spoiler]

New ranged weapon: [spoiler]Oustanding Money Gun[/spoiler]

New ranged weapon: [spoiler]The Death Beam[/spoiler]

New ranged weapon: [spoiler]Gatling Gun[/spoiler]

New ranged weapon: [spoiler]Minibee[/spoiler]

New ranged weapon: [spoiler]Maxibee[/spoiler]

New ranged weapon: [spoiler]Tommy Gun[/spoiler]

New ranged weapon: [spoiler]V.B.F.G[/spoiler]

Mana Stars now spawn every 20% of boss HP down from every 10%. The 10% threshold was actually wrong ever since the boss HP got split in 2 bars.

Increased the health of Soul Pylons (first only slightly, second a bit more and third by a decent amount)

Added a new permanent version of resins which are "Fresh Gold Pine Resin", "Fresh Charcoal Pine Resin" and "Fresh Crystal Pine Resin" which can only be obtained from the event rooms.

Increased the slow effect from chill from 20% to 30%. Decreased the minimum movement speed of all bosses. (this is a buff)

Decreased the attribute requirements for Excalibur (20 STR -> 15 STR) and Runestone (15 INT -> 10 INT) event.

Potion Lab event now contains no duplicate potions and can't give Antidote and Health Potions anymore.

Added 7 new weapon enchantment modifiers.

Adjusted the appearance weightings for most weapon enchantments. Less appealing enchantments like _Blessed _or _Feral _appear a lot less often now.

Added a new option (ON by default) to show a little bar above players head when you reload your weapon. Removed the "Reloading...", "RELOADED!" text popups.

The unlocks menu now states whether a class is considered a basic class (for the purpose of unlocking Doppelganger)

Bug Fixes

Fixed that Grenadier reload time was not affected by instant reload granted from Tacticool Reload trait.

Fixed that Grenadier trait from previous implementation wouldn't use full aim assist when targeting enemies.

Fixed a bunch of other minor bugs.

See you tomorrow when Tiny Rogues 0.1.8 finally releases!