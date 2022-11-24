 Skip to content

Tiny Rogues update for 24 November 2022

PTR Update 0.1.7e

Share · View all patches · Build 10012002 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
PTR

What's a PTR?
PTR stands for the public test realm. Which is another version of the game, a sort of public beta realm for players who want to help test new features.

How do I join PTR?
Right click Tiny Rogues in your Steam Library and select "Properties". Then select "Betas" and chose the _public-test-realm _in the drop-down menu.

Patch notes:

Changes
  • Iron Ring, Pearl Ring and Shark-tooh Necklace now grant +25 base DMG.
  • SMGs APS nerfed from 10 APS to 8 APS.
  • New ranged weapon: [spoiler]Bazooka[/spoiler]
  • New ranged weapon: [spoiler]Railgun[/spoiler]
  • New ranged weapon: [spoiler]Flame Slugger[/spoiler]
  • New ranged weapon: [spoiler]Golden Desert Eagle[/spoiler]
  • New ranged weapon: [spoiler]Piranha Gun[/spoiler]
  • New ranged weapon: [spoiler]Oustanding Money Gun[/spoiler]
  • New ranged weapon: [spoiler]The Death Beam[/spoiler]
  • New ranged weapon: [spoiler]Gatling Gun[/spoiler]
  • New ranged weapon: [spoiler]Minibee[/spoiler]
  • New ranged weapon: [spoiler]Maxibee[/spoiler]
  • New ranged weapon: [spoiler]Tommy Gun[/spoiler]
  • New ranged weapon: [spoiler]V.B.F.G[/spoiler]
  • Mana Stars now spawn every 20% of boss HP down from every 10%. The 10% threshold was actually wrong ever since the boss HP got split in 2 bars.
  • Increased the health of Soul Pylons (first only slightly, second a bit more and third by a decent amount)
  • Added a new permanent version of resins which are "Fresh Gold Pine Resin", "Fresh Charcoal Pine Resin" and "Fresh Crystal Pine Resin" which can only be obtained from the event rooms.
  • Increased the slow effect from chill from 20% to 30%. Decreased the minimum movement speed of all bosses. (this is a buff)
  • Decreased the attribute requirements for Excalibur (20 STR -> 15 STR) and Runestone (15 INT -> 10 INT) event.
  • Potion Lab event now contains no duplicate potions and can't give Antidote and Health Potions anymore.
  • Added 7 new weapon enchantment modifiers.
  • Adjusted the appearance weightings for most weapon enchantments. Less appealing enchantments like _Blessed _or _Feral _appear a lot less often now.
  • Added a new option (ON by default) to show a little bar above players head when you reload your weapon. Removed the "Reloading...", "RELOADED!" text popups.
  • The unlocks menu now states whether a class is considered a basic class (for the purpose of unlocking Doppelganger)
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed that Grenadier reload time was not affected by instant reload granted from Tacticool Reload trait.
  • Fixed that Grenadier trait from previous implementation wouldn't use full aim assist when targeting enemies.
  • Fixed a bunch of other minor bugs.

See you tomorrow when Tiny Rogues 0.1.8 finally releases!

