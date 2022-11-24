PTR Update 0.1.7e

You might need to restart Steam to get the update.
PTR
What's a PTR?
PTR stands for the public test realm. Which is another version of the game, a sort of public beta realm for players who want to help test new features.
How do I join PTR?
Right click Tiny Rogues in your Steam Library and select "Properties". Then select "Betas" and chose the _public-test-realm _in the drop-down menu.
Patch notes:
Changes
- Iron Ring, Pearl Ring and Shark-tooh Necklace now grant +25 base DMG.
- SMGs APS nerfed from 10 APS to 8 APS.
- New ranged weapon: [spoiler]Bazooka[/spoiler]
- New ranged weapon: [spoiler]Railgun[/spoiler]
- New ranged weapon: [spoiler]Flame Slugger[/spoiler]
- New ranged weapon: [spoiler]Golden Desert Eagle[/spoiler]
- New ranged weapon: [spoiler]Piranha Gun[/spoiler]
- New ranged weapon: [spoiler]Oustanding Money Gun[/spoiler]
- New ranged weapon: [spoiler]The Death Beam[/spoiler]
- New ranged weapon: [spoiler]Gatling Gun[/spoiler]
- New ranged weapon: [spoiler]Minibee[/spoiler]
- New ranged weapon: [spoiler]Maxibee[/spoiler]
- New ranged weapon: [spoiler]Tommy Gun[/spoiler]
- New ranged weapon: [spoiler]V.B.F.G[/spoiler]
- Mana Stars now spawn every 20% of boss HP down from every 10%. The 10% threshold was actually wrong ever since the boss HP got split in 2 bars.
- Increased the health of Soul Pylons (first only slightly, second a bit more and third by a decent amount)
- Added a new permanent version of resins which are "Fresh Gold Pine Resin", "Fresh Charcoal Pine Resin" and "Fresh Crystal Pine Resin" which can only be obtained from the event rooms.
- Increased the slow effect from chill from 20% to 30%. Decreased the minimum movement speed of all bosses. (this is a buff)
- Decreased the attribute requirements for Excalibur (20 STR -> 15 STR) and Runestone (15 INT -> 10 INT) event.
- Potion Lab event now contains no duplicate potions and can't give Antidote and Health Potions anymore.
- Added 7 new weapon enchantment modifiers.
- Adjusted the appearance weightings for most weapon enchantments. Less appealing enchantments like _Blessed _or _Feral _appear a lot less often now.
- Added a new option (ON by default) to show a little bar above players head when you reload your weapon. Removed the "Reloading...", "RELOADED!" text popups.
- The unlocks menu now states whether a class is considered a basic class (for the purpose of unlocking Doppelganger)
Bug Fixes
- Fixed that Grenadier reload time was not affected by instant reload granted from Tacticool Reload trait.
- Fixed that Grenadier trait from previous implementation wouldn't use full aim assist when targeting enemies.
- Fixed a bunch of other minor bugs.
See you tomorrow when Tiny Rogues 0.1.8 finally releases!
