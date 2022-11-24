This update adds more of a survival stuff to the character like sickness. It also add some new trees to cut to the map many things to the laptop and a new starter cabin.
Wilderness Survival: The Conservationist Playtest update for 24 November 2022
New Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update