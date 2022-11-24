New Update

 Skip to content

Wilderness Survival: The Conservationist Playtest update for 24 November 2022

24 November 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update adds more of a survival stuff to the character like sickness. It also add some new trees to cut to the map many things to the laptop and a new starter cabin.

