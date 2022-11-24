 Skip to content

Pro Basketball Manager 2023 update for 24 November 2022

November 24th update (layout on big resolution)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improved and fixed retirement of players
Improved simulated games in the American league
Added more support for 4K resolutions
Improved layout main menu for big resolutions
Improved layout on the page to create plays
Improved layout on the page to compare players
Improved layout of filters when searching for players
Improved layout of competition’s schedules
Improved layout of the schedule of teams
Improved layout of the financial popup on big resolutions
Improved layout of buttons on the play creation page
Improved layout when changing the logo of your team
Fixed button state when switching from Action to Action mode to normal speed in 3D games
Improved min size of windows in 3D games
Improved position of notifications in 3D games on big resolutions
Improved layout in notifications in 3D games
Fixed simulation action by action on big resolutions
Improved layout of end game popup
Improved layout of header on big resolutions
Improved layout creation new career on 4K resolutions

If you notice any regression or any problem please feel free to report it to me so I can fix it quickly!

Changed files in this update

