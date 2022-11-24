November 24th update (layout on big resolution)

Improved and fixed retirement of players

Improved simulated games in the American league

Added more support for 4K resolutions

Improved layout main menu for big resolutions

Improved layout on the page to create plays

Improved layout on the page to compare players

Improved layout of filters when searching for players

Improved layout of competition’s schedules

Improved layout of the schedule of teams

Improved layout of the financial popup on big resolutions

Improved layout of buttons on the play creation page

Improved layout when changing the logo of your team

Fixed button state when switching from Action to Action mode to normal speed in 3D games

Improved min size of windows in 3D games

Improved position of notifications in 3D games on big resolutions

Improved layout in notifications in 3D games

Fixed simulation action by action on big resolutions

Improved layout of end game popup

Improved layout of header on big resolutions

Improved layout creation new career on 4K resolutions

If you notice any regression or any problem please feel free to report it to me so I can fix it quickly!