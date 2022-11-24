Version 3.72 (beta) available for Windows, Linux & OSX

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Version 3.72 beta is now available for all the supported platforms - Windows, Linux and OS X.

OS X build was the last in line and considering the stability of Windows and Linux betas released earlier there's really no need to hesitate to opt-into this release - regardless of your operating system.

There is dozen of new features, fistful of fixes, and still more features pending to be added on our way towards the stable release which should be out still this year.

You'll find the full changelog and instructions how to Opt into the beta later in this post, but let's highlight some new features first.

Random character names



Upon character creation you can now randomize culturally relevant names for them at will. Here a Kuikka-tribe female is being created with a random name of her culture.

Harvest and pick agriculture option



The good old harvest option only cut down the crops, but now there's an option cut and pick the crops to character's inventory at one go.

Watercraft marker icons on zoomed-out wilderness map



When leaving punt or raft on the zoomed-in map the corresponding marker icon is now shown on the zoomed-out wilderness map.

Changelog

Version 3.72 (beta) for Windows changelog

added: random character name option

Upon creating characters and choosing their name you can now randomize a culturally relevant names for them. Pressing tab or asterisk (*) will bring up random names which you can then confirm with enter, or modify at will.

changed: name/sex/culture character creation selections order -> culture/sex/name

As the random character name option needs to know the culture and sex to pick up a relevant names these selections now come before choosing the name.

changed: "quick and easy" character creation mode now randomly chooses also the culture and sex

Previously there was no randomization in that regard, but Kaumolais male was always chosen. Otherwise this character creation mode mode remains the same assigning rest of the options automatically and starting nearby a village.

added: "Harvest and pick" agriculture option

The good old harvest option only cut down the crops, but this newly added option also automatically picks up the harvested plants to character's inventory. For clarification the existing "Harvest" option is now renamed as "Harvest down" in the Agriculture menu.

added: domestic animals in the villages will withdraw from player character's way

Moving towards a domestic animal will now make it to withdraw from your way. This is to prevent the character from getting jammed eg. in small buildings with village dogs.

modding: increased maximum number of character portraits in each category up to 250.

added: watercraft marker icons on zoomed-out wilderness map

When leaving punt or raft on the zoomed-in map the corresponding marker icon is now shown on the zoomed-out wilderness map.

enhanced: message about the markers at wilderness location

Instead of given information about each marker with their own message now a summary of all the markers is given in one sentence. For example: "There is a shelter, set traps and a punt at this location."

added: confirmation to start a fire on some occasions

You will be asked a confirmation to start a fire in the following conditions:

There are valuable items to be burned down where you are about to build a fire. You are building a fire indoors at other than fireplace location.

These confirmations will prevent the unfortunate cases of accidentally setting your house or valuable belongings on fire.

adjusted: party members fire making safety checks

From now on your companions won't ever start a fire at a location with items on the ground. Previously they might accidentally set a pile of items on fire.

enhanced: rendering of the portraits

Character portraits are now rendered directly to the screen using the available resolution. This makes the portraits appear more crisp and clear. This enhancement affects to various game screen where portraits are being used; quest info display, list of ancestors, character profile, chat screen, etc.

SDL update: updated to newest SDL 2.24.0

Updated SDL release includes a good deal of bugfixes which may have hampered some systems.

fixed: sacrificing food in a container mistakenly removed the container too

fixed: auto-cut yarn weights calculated wrong

This bug manifested itself eg. in smoking and drying cookery recipes. After retrieving the auto-cut yarn you found it heavier than expected.

fixed: extracting fibre from retted but not dried nettles was possible

fixed: carried weight statistics not updating immediately after cancelled crafting

fixed: character's height in metric units displayed wrong

This was a conversion issue within character profile screen.

fixed/adjusted: squirrels won't climb to safety in saplings

Previously they were mistakenly considered being high up in a tree even if it was a mere sapling.

How to opt-into 3.72 beta

First, quit the game if you were playing it.

Right-click UnReal World in your Steam Library, and select Properties from the drop-down menu.

from the drop-down menu. Click BETAS and you'll see a dialog where to enter beta access code.



and you'll see a dialog where to enter beta access code. The access code for this release is version372beta

Type in the access code and press Check Code button.

Type in the access code and press button. Selection to Opt into 3.72 beta appears. Click it, the update starts, and you've got it!



Should you encounter showstopping problems with this beta just go back to BETAS selection and choose None from Select the beta you would like to opt-into drop-down menu. This returns your game back to the current stable version.

That's all, dear adventurers. Cheers and enjoy! ːurw_sageː

And stay tuned for more ...