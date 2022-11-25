Update Ver.EA1.01

Hi everyone,
Thank you for enjoying Valkyrie Of Phantasm!
Today, we have updated to Ver.EA1.01.
■General
- UI adjustments
■Story
- Lowered the CPU level of the 1st and 2nd battles.
■Tutorial
- Added "Next" and "Return to Select Menu" options after each input tutorial.
■Training Mode
- Implemented a simple Training Mode. (More in-depth settings will be added on a later date)
■Battle System
- Fixed an issue where spells in which you rush towards the opponent would let the player character go out-of-bounds.
- A barrier will be displayed when characters are close to the edges of the stage. (This is a temporary patch)
■Characters
- Common: Fixed animations for melee attacks and spells. (No changes were made to hitboxes)
- Patchouli: Fixed an issue which caused Patchouli to be immobile for a longer time than other characters when launched into the air.
Note: We will continue to observe and tweak features for more balanced combat.
author: Regarding the issue where controllers don't work:
We are working towards a proper fix for this issue, but as a temporary measure, please try the following:
Unplug all controllers from the PC
Go to the C:\Users\UserName\AppData\LocalLow\AreaZero\VOP\Save folder
Delete the Key.dat file
This can potentially fix the problem when you next launch the game. [
PLAYISM
Facebook
PLAYISM Official Site
PLAYISM Publisher Page
Changed files in this update