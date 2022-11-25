 Skip to content

Valkyrie of Phantasm update for 25 November 2022

Update Ver.EA1.01

Share · View all patches · Build 10011510 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

Thank you for enjoying Valkyrie Of Phantasm!
Today, we have updated to Ver.EA1.01.

■General

  • UI adjustments

■Story

  • Lowered the CPU level of the 1st and 2nd battles.

■Tutorial

  • Added "Next" and "Return to Select Menu" options after each input tutorial.

■Training Mode

  • Implemented a simple Training Mode. (More in-depth settings will be added on a later date)

■Battle System

  • Fixed an issue where spells in which you rush towards the opponent would let the player character go out-of-bounds.
  • A barrier will be displayed when characters are close to the edges of the stage. (This is a temporary patch)

■Characters

  • Common: Fixed animations for melee attacks and spells. (No changes were made to hitboxes)
  • Patchouli: Fixed an issue which caused Patchouli to be immobile for a longer time than other characters when launched into the air.

Note: We will continue to observe and tweak features for more balanced combat.

author: Regarding the issue where controllers don't work:
We are working towards a proper fix for this issue, but as a temporary measure, please try the following:
Unplug all controllers from the PC
Go to the C:\Users\UserName\AppData\LocalLow\AreaZero\VOP\Save folder
Delete the Key.dat file
This can potentially fix the problem when you next launch the game. [

PLAYISM

Twitter
Facebook
PLAYISM Official Site
PLAYISM Publisher Page

