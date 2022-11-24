 Skip to content

Tastemaker update for 24 November 2022

Devblog 35

Tastemaker update for 24 November 2022

Devblog 35

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This week's update is a bit smaller. I’m considering releasing updates less frequently in order to make them more substantial.

Staff windows reworked

Previously, you often had to switch between windows when managing staff. This update separates staff managing and staff hiring in 2 separate windows, which should hopefully make it a bit more organized and reduce the amount of window switching you have to do.

I also added a tooltip in the priority window. This enables you to see an employee's stats without having to switch windows.

Window and Door Moving

You can now move windows and doors.

Small Changes

  • Fixed staff firing bug
  • Removed grass patch in corner of sandbox map
  • Fixed hair sometimes not being saved correctly
  • Fixed clothes being visible on the wrong floor

