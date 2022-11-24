Devblog 35

This week's update is a bit smaller. I’m considering releasing updates less frequently in order to make them more substantial.

Staff windows reworked

Previously, you often had to switch between windows when managing staff. This update separates staff managing and staff hiring in 2 separate windows, which should hopefully make it a bit more organized and reduce the amount of window switching you have to do.

I also added a tooltip in the priority window. This enables you to see an employee's stats without having to switch windows.

Window and Door Moving

You can now move windows and doors.

Small Changes