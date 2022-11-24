Update Notes - Nov 24 2022 - Re-Expanded Language Support

The last update was 121 days ago... 121-100 = 21... This is the 21st update.

Indeed, it has been a while since the last update. With the development of The Pointless Car Chase 3 and Click Real Fast, there hasn't been much opportunity to work on updates. In any case, a new one is here...

Changes:

Language

Added 65 new in-game languages (see supported languages)

Fixed missing font characters

Gameplay

Added controller vibration

Balanced police vehicle speed

Added billboard respawn

Added mysterious rock respawn

Added 20 more mysterious rocks; Find them all

Added road to nuclear plant

Added colliders to nuclear plant

Removed bridge textures; Materials now match the game style

Optimization

Concert now starts only when vehicle is within 1km; Game performance at night is now much better

Reduced base game size by ~200mb

Misc

Updated splash screen logos

Updated workshop header image

Thank you,

NullReferenceException