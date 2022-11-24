Update Notes - Nov 24 2022 - Re-Expanded Language Support

The last update was 121 days ago... 121-100 = 21... This is the 21st update.
Indeed, it has been a while since the last update. With the development of The Pointless Car Chase 3 and Click Real Fast, there hasn't been much opportunity to work on updates. In any case, a new one is here...
Changes:
Language
- Added 65 new in-game languages (see supported languages)
- Fixed missing font characters
Gameplay
- Added controller vibration
- Balanced police vehicle speed
- Added billboard respawn
- Added mysterious rock respawn
- Added 20 more mysterious rocks; Find them all
- Added road to nuclear plant
- Added colliders to nuclear plant
- Removed bridge textures; Materials now match the game style
Optimization
- Concert now starts only when vehicle is within 1km; Game performance at night is now much better
- Reduced base game size by ~200mb
Misc
- Updated splash screen logos
- Updated workshop header image
Thank you,
NullReferenceException
Changed files in this update