The Pointless Car Chase: Refueled update for 24 November 2022

Update Notes - Nov 24 2022 - Re-Expanded Language Support

Update Notes - Nov 24 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The last update was 121 days ago... 121-100 = 21... This is the 21st update.

Indeed, it has been a while since the last update. With the development of The Pointless Car Chase 3 and Click Real Fast, there hasn't been much opportunity to work on updates. In any case, a new one is here...

Changes:

Language

  • Added 65 new in-game languages (see supported languages)
  • Fixed missing font characters

Gameplay

  • Added controller vibration
  • Balanced police vehicle speed
  • Added billboard respawn
  • Added mysterious rock respawn
  • Added 20 more mysterious rocks; Find them all
  • Added road to nuclear plant
  • Added colliders to nuclear plant
  • Removed bridge textures; Materials now match the game style

Optimization

  • Concert now starts only when vehicle is within 1km; Game performance at night is now much better
  • Reduced base game size by ~200mb

Misc

  • Updated splash screen logos
  • Updated workshop header image

Thank you,
NullReferenceException

