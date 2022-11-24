 Skip to content

Witchy Life Story update for 24 November 2022

Happy Thanksgiving Quick Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 10011130 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

heh.... totally forgot to actually add all the spells from the main game to endless mode so... did that just now! hope everyone who's celebrating thanksgiving today has a lovely holiday!

