Radio Free Europa update for 24 November 2022

Update 0.6.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10011099 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update fixes a bug where some weapon mods would stop functioning after using the weapons overload powerup.

Additionally, weapon mods now show statistic changes with associated icons in the salvage menu.

