Update 0.6.1

This update fixes a bug where some weapon mods would stop functioning after using the weapons overload powerup.
Additionally, weapon mods now show statistic changes with associated icons in the salvage menu.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
This update fixes a bug where some weapon mods would stop functioning after using the weapons overload powerup.
Additionally, weapon mods now show statistic changes with associated icons in the salvage menu.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update