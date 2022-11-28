Hotfix v1.0.2 Is Here!

Most honorable lords and ladies!
the first wave of bugfixes is just being deployed to your lands. We have been working hard to resolve the most immediate issues and address some smaller problems, so we can improve the quality of the game while you wait for a bigger patch. Our efforts are not ending here!
In the following patch, we aim to fix more issues, but also spend time on improving the UI and adding quality-of-life features requested by our players, including more options to customize difficulty, a better way to manage priorities of villagers, more UI stats and balancing improvements, so stay tuned for the next patch in the following weeks! We are doing our best to deliver these updates to you as soon as possible.
In the meantime, here is a list of changes delivered with 1.0.2!
Major Bugs:
- Updated Unity version to Unity 2021.3.14f1 to solve a number of native crashes caused by the engine
- Sickness no longer impacts mood, happiness, and health before the sickness incubates (it will only spread to others during this time)
- Chance to die from sickness was incorrectly multiplied by three because it was not recognizing villagers sleeping in bed
- Expelling a family will automatically remove all related notifications
- Fixed crash in the finance book related to when a family died or left
- Fixed crash in the population book related to villagers dying
- Fixed a backward compatibility crash for older save files
- Fixed incorrect order of calls when objects are removed. This led to a number of crashes in the UI and other parts of the game
- Fixed camera clipping issue that miscalculated cursor position due to a rounding error
- Fixed serialization issue with tax data that allowed evaluating taxation multiple times if save file was made on the same day
- Fixed a crash during loading which would happen when the player has no soldier regiments
- Fixed incorrect music being queued on startup
Minor Bugs:
- Fixed notification for marketplace closed being displaced incorrectly around the public celebration days
- Unsafe Marketplace and Unsafe Tourism are now triggered only when a caravan member dies out of hunger, combat, or temperature (previously old age death would also trigger this debuff)
- Increased character limit and changed validation method on the settlement name
- Fixed Select keybinding action to allow rebinds
- Requesting a custom family is now updating favor points immediately after spending them
- Setting the Caravan price and switching to the local market and selecting Sell action will no longer switch to the "Free" price type
- Sicknesses will now correctly show in the HUD counter after they end the incubation period
- Unsafe Settlement, Unsafe Tourism, and Family Left Or Was Expelled debuffs now reset their timers with the most recent event
- Fixed incorrect loading of states for Promotion quests during the tutorial
- Fixed incorrect loading of a cooking quest during the tutorial
- Fixed performance-related texturing issue in the zone tenure UI
- Fixed crash when the database of unique last names would exhaust itself
- Fixed possible crash with a villager moving on the edge of a map
- Market Presence UI now automatically closes if it is displaying information about the family that left or died
- Fixed crash related to a Market Presence UI when closed after family left or died
- Fixed achievement "A Noble cause"
- Fixed "Settle them All" and "They Are All Here" achievement
- Fixed issue with guards attempting to occupy guard postmarked for removal
QOL Changes:
- Removed redundant alternative key bindings
- Nonstackable settlement debuffs now display the remaining time
Balancing changes:
- Sheep can now spawn in the wilderness and be tamed
- Redesigned drafting mechanism for animals brought by caravans to ensure more variety
- Increased inventory capacity of the caravan to bring a higher variety of resources, caravans will also appear slightly more frequently
- Increased yields of stones from stone mountains
- During the tutorial, the emergency supply of normal meals was reduced, but the player will now also receive a regular supply of good meals
