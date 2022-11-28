Hotfix v1.0.2 Is Here!

Most honorable lords and ladies!

the first wave of bugfixes is just being deployed to your lands. We have been working hard to resolve the most immediate issues and address some smaller problems, so we can improve the quality of the game while you wait for a bigger patch. Our efforts are not ending here!

In the following patch, we aim to fix more issues, but also spend time on improving the UI and adding quality-of-life features requested by our players, including more options to customize difficulty, a better way to manage priorities of villagers, more UI stats and balancing improvements, so stay tuned for the next patch in the following weeks! We are doing our best to deliver these updates to you as soon as possible.

In the meantime, here is a list of changes delivered with 1.0.2!

Major Bugs:

Updated Unity version to Unity 2021.3.14f1 to solve a number of native crashes caused by the engine

Sickness no longer impacts mood, happiness, and health before the sickness incubates (it will only spread to others during this time)

Chance to die from sickness was incorrectly multiplied by three because it was not recognizing villagers sleeping in bed

Expelling a family will automatically remove all related notifications

Fixed crash in the finance book related to when a family died or left

Fixed crash in the population book related to villagers dying

Fixed a backward compatibility crash for older save files

Fixed incorrect order of calls when objects are removed. This led to a number of crashes in the UI and other parts of the game

Fixed camera clipping issue that miscalculated cursor position due to a rounding error

Fixed serialization issue with tax data that allowed evaluating taxation multiple times if save file was made on the same day

Fixed a crash during loading which would happen when the player has no soldier regiments

Fixed incorrect music being queued on startup

Minor Bugs:

Fixed notification for marketplace closed being displaced incorrectly around the public celebration days

Unsafe Marketplace and Unsafe Tourism are now triggered only when a caravan member dies out of hunger, combat, or temperature (previously old age death would also trigger this debuff)

Increased character limit and changed validation method on the settlement name

Fixed Select keybinding action to allow rebinds

Requesting a custom family is now updating favor points immediately after spending them

Setting the Caravan price and switching to the local market and selecting Sell action will no longer switch to the "Free" price type

Sicknesses will now correctly show in the HUD counter after they end the incubation period

Unsafe Settlement, Unsafe Tourism, and Family Left Or Was Expelled debuffs now reset their timers with the most recent event

Fixed incorrect loading of states for Promotion quests during the tutorial

Fixed incorrect loading of a cooking quest during the tutorial

Fixed performance-related texturing issue in the zone tenure UI

Fixed crash when the database of unique last names would exhaust itself

Fixed possible crash with a villager moving on the edge of a map

Market Presence UI now automatically closes if it is displaying information about the family that left or died

Fixed crash related to a Market Presence UI when closed after family left or died

Fixed achievement "A Noble cause"

Fixed "Settle them All" and "They Are All Here" achievement

Fixed issue with guards attempting to occupy guard postmarked for removal

QOL Changes:

Removed redundant alternative key bindings

Nonstackable settlement debuffs now display the remaining time

Balancing changes: