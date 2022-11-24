Game update on November 25, 2022

The contents of this update are as follows:

1: Fix the problem of foot deformation when the protagonist does not wear shoes or flat shoes in the extended event;

2: Improves the light and shadow quality under the highest and second highest picture quality setting of "Road of Revenge", and reduces the performance consumption caused by volume fog;

3: The transmission function is added to the altars on the "Road of revenge". It is directly integrated into the map and does not need to be triggered on the altar;

4: Dexsim and his team have arrived at the TwinLakes Valley. They are stationed on the main road outside the forward castle, but they seem to see something they should not see, and so they are feeling of being left out.