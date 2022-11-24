 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Princess&Blade update for 24 November 2022

Game update on November 25, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 10010984 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The contents of this update are as follows:

1: Fix the problem of foot deformation when the protagonist does not wear shoes or flat shoes in the extended event;

2: Improves the light and shadow quality under the highest and second highest picture quality setting of "Road of Revenge", and reduces the performance consumption caused by volume fog;

3: The transmission function is added to the altars on the "Road of revenge". It is directly integrated into the map and does not need to be triggered on the altar;

4: Dexsim and his team have arrived at the TwinLakes Valley. They are stationed on the main road outside the forward castle, but they seem to see something they should not see, and so they are feeling of being left out.

Changed files in this update

Princess&Blade Content Depot 1639431
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link