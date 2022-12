Share · View all patches · Build 10010980 · Last edited 2 December 2022 – 05:26:09 UTC by Wendy

Hi, everyone here.

I'm greeting you with an update notice from Ripple Effect.

The update and bug fixes for December 2, 2022 are as follows.



[Update]

Improved UI and font visibility



[Fixing the bug]

Fixing the phenomenon of damage to Piggie's body after the treatment of Piggie

Fixing changes in volume in certain situations

Fix other bugs

This is the end of this update and bug fix.