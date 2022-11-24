SYNCHRONY Update v3.3.0

Happy Thanksgiving to our American friends! Here's a patch for your day off. For everyone else... hope you're enjoying your day as normal.
Crypt of the NecroDancer v3.3.0 is now available!
New features
-
Added Discord Rich Presence integration and game invitation support
-
Added "Treasure Hunt" game mode to Versus Mode, replacing "Trick or Treat" mode
- Defeat enemies to collect their gems, or steal them from other players!
- The top-scoring player wears a shiny crown... which reveals their position to everyone else!
- Drop 50% of your gems on death, including those collected in previous rounds!
- After 3 rounds, the player with the most gems wins!
-
Added GOG Galaxy cross-play support for Apple Silicon Macs
-
Added option to generate floors with more/fewer rooms in the level editor
-
Added advanced option to retain custom rules after closing a multiplayer session
-
Added advanced option to increase the HUD text size for item stacks (bombs, cookies, etc.)
-
Added advanced option to increase the volume of important sound effects (Thief, Trapdoors, miniboss trampling)
-
Added Mumble positional audio integration
-
Added Integration options menu to configure mod.io/Discord/Mumble integration
-
Added back Bolt's original unlock condition ('Complete Zone 4 with Monk') as an alternative to their new unlock method ('Complete All Zones Mode')
Balance changes
Items:
- 🔹 Onyx Weapons: Changed damage boost to activate when hitting shielded enemies (excluding crates)
- 🔹 Shield of Shove: Increased damage of crush attack from 4 piercing damage to infinite phasing damage
- 🔹 Karate Gi: Reduced incoming damage penalty from a 2x multiplier to a +0.5 flat increase
- 🔹 Quartz Armor: Now protects against extremely high-damage hits (>10 hearts)
- 🔹 Winged Boots: Added the ability to toggle the floating effect via the 'Throw' button
- 🔹 Ring of Shielding: Now protects any equipped Shields from taking damage or breaking
- 🔹 Ring of Protection: Now protects against one lethal hit, breaking the ring and leaving the wearer at half a heart
- 🔻 Ring of Pain: Changed area damage to be parryable by Blademasters
- 🔹 Courage Shovel: Added protection against Wall Spikes
- 🔹 Courage Shovel: Added to Monk's and Coda's item pool
- 🔻 Courage Shovel: Reduced dig strength from Stone to Dirt
- 🔹 Earth Spell: Changed damage and knockback to affect enemies standing on the exit stairs
- 🔻 Earth Spell: Greater Earth now knocks back adjacent enemies two tiles instead of unconditionally crushing them
- 🔹 Freeze Spell: Increased freeze duration from 7 to 8 beats (15 to 16 beats for Greater Freeze)
- 🔻 Freeze Spell: Increased cooldown from 15 to 20 kills
- 🔻 Freeze Spell: Increased blood cost from 1 to 1.5 hearts
- 🔻 Freeze Spell: Greater Freeze on the main level no longer affects enemies in the secret shop, and vice versa
- 🔻 Shield Spell: Increased blood cost from 1 to 1.5 hearts
- 🔹 Bomb Spell: Magical bombs no longer inflict damage to players or friendly entities
- 🔻 Frost Charm: Now casts the normal Freeze Spell when shattered instead of Greater Freeze
- 🔹 Grenade Charm: No longer spawns, replaced by a "Grenade" action slot item that comes in stacks of 3
Enemies:
- 🔻 Ogre: Changed behavior to avoid attacking until it has been visible for a full beat
- 🔻 Death Metal: Changed the shield in phase 1 to be breakable by inflicting 9 or more damage in one hit
- 🔻 Frankensteinway: Removed the shield's damage reflection
- 🔹 Crate/Barrel Mimic: Now drops a single Grenade for Eli (or rarely for other characters)
Characters:
- 🔹 Chaunter: No longer gets slowed down when digging, using items or casting spells while possessing a slow enemy
- 🔹 Monk: Increased starting health from 2 hearts to 3 hearts
- 🔹 Monk: Reduced maximum number of enemies per floor
- 🔹 Mary: No longer encounters Orcs in Zone 5
- ▫️ Tempo: Shop Wall Mimics are no longer replaced by other enemies in Zone 5
Shrines:
- 🔹 Shrine of War: Increased probability of encountering Shrine of War to match other shrines
- 🔹 Shrine of Sacrifice: Changed rewards to 3 different chest items (red/purple/black), instead of 3 random items
- 🔻 Shrine of Pain: No longer applies a +1 item tier boost to its reward items
- ▫️ Shrine of Blood: Now drops Crown of Thorns while inactive, and Ring of Regeneration while active
Randomizer mode:
- 🔻 Yetis: Added movement speed limit of at least 3 beats per move if health is greater than 1
- 🔻 Deep Blues: Reduced average movement speed of Pawns (5 to 8 beats per move instead of 1 to 4)
- 🔻 Deep Blues: Reduced average health of Pawns
Versus mode:
- 🔹 Projection Spell: Now grants brief invincibility upon casting
- 🔹 Vanish Spell: Now grants brief invincibility upon casting
- 🔹 Vanish Spell: No longer interrupted when hit while invincible
Other changes
- Changed Heart Transplant to telegraph the end of its effect by showing beat bars
- Changed credits to use higher quality graphics for enemies
Modding features
-
Added support for declaring a dependency on the latest version of a mod (use _[noparse]"ModName_io12345": true[/noparse])
-
Added single-player chat visibility mode for mods
-
Added "embedded client" mode with asynchronous rendering, accessible via the [noparse]MultiInstance[/noparse] module
- This allows rendering a "picture-in-picture" view of the game from a different perspective
-
Added support for joining the same session multiple times via embedded clients
Bugfixes
Gameplay bugfixes
- Fixed Trap Walls in Melody's final boss fight sometimes leaving small pockets of floor tiles intact
- Fixed Shrine of Space causing level generator to generate different items in subsequent levels
- Fixed Boss Shrine causing level generator to generate different items in subsequent levels
- Fixed minibosses spawned by the Dice Trap appearing in the next floor's Trapdoor Penalty Box
- Fixed Shrine of Space generating too many catacomb walls in Zone 3
- Fixed Shrine of Space sometimes overriding shop walls in Zone 3
- Fixed Shrine of Space sometimes failing to generate its extra room
- Fixed Shrine of Space sometimes creating inaccessible rooms
- Fixed crate Gargoyles not being affected by Ring of Luck and Lucky Charm
- Fixed extra items being granted when a non-Chaunter character uses the Lantern
- Fixed Chaunter disintegrating the Weaponmaster's lobby training weapons on pickup
- Fixed Tar Monsters not creating tar when spawned by a dice trap
- Fixed Fortissimole's initial facing direction varying when playing the same run in seeded mode
- Fixed items sunken by an angry Pawnbroker reappearing on the next floor
- Fixed Shopkeeper Familiar not collecting gold when deployed
- Fixed Shopkeeper failing to open metal doors when returning to his shop after chasing a player
- Fixed Ogres being able to immediately swing their club when spawned during a boss fight
- Fixed Deep Blues being able to castle after teleporting
- Fixed Bells spawning minibosses adjacent to players in Cadence's penultimate boss
- Fixed Melody's final boss sometimes getting stuck in walls
- Fixed non-Chaunter possessors being vulnerable to floor hazards
- Fixed enemies continuing to target players who died during possession
- Fixed enemies not despawning after falling down trapdoors
- Fixed Ring of Wonder and Crown of Greed doubling the Pawnbroker's sell prices
- Fixed Leprechaun's gold drop being affected by Randomizer Mode
- Fixed spawn caps not correctly handling multiple bosses on one level
- Fixed Berserk Spell not applying its damage boost when struggling against a Monkey
Multiplayer bugfixes
- Fixed peer-to-peer message routing when connected to the same lobby from multiple clients
- Fixed "Logged in from another session" error when trying to play over LAN
- Fixed intro screen getting stuck when accepting lobby invitation
- Fixed accepted lobby invitations not fully interrupting cutscenes
- Fixed leaderboard player count not always updating correctly
Versus Mode bugfixes
- Fixed Vanish Spell being cancelled the same beat it is cast
- Fixed Versus Mode spectator view not working correctly
Menu bugfixes
- Fixed Steam Input not detecting controllers on Apple Silicon Macs
- Fixed Steam Overlay not working on Apple Silicon Macs
- Fixed text display issues in key rebinder on some resolutions
- Fixed keybindings in the controls menu's third column not being removable
- Fixed uncommon crash when exiting the game via the menu
Level editor bugfixes
- Fixed black screen when playing a multi-character custom dungeon
- Fixed editor text tool not preserving uppercase characters
- Fixed editor camera mode persisting when editor UI is open at level start
- Fixed entities dying to lava in level editor
Modding bugfixes
- Fixed settings not using [noparse]treeKey[/noparse] for sorting order
- Fixed [noparse]boss.summonNearby()[/noparse] ignoring [noparse]components[/noparse] if [noparse]caster[/noparse] isn't specified
- Fixed Steam Workshop resource packs not being loadable when Steam is in offline mode
- Fixed errors during level generation not being displayed correctly
- Fixed Synchrony's balance tweaks taking priority over mods
- Fixed "Popular on mod.io" section running out of mods too quickly
- Fixed mod icons not always being loaded correctly from mod.io
- Fixed image/audio preloader not handling modded files if the path contains Unicode characters
- Fixed asset extractor not listing files if a translation mod is loaded
- Fixed debug console only disabling leaderboards for the current run
- Fixed heart HUD graphics not appearing in resource extraction menu
Audio bugfixes
- Fixed missed beats when the Heart Transplant's effect ends
- Fixed 'Random' soundtrack option randomly causing Freddy to stop singing
- Fixed 'Random' soundtrack option sometimes failing to play any music at all when AMPLIFIED DLC is not installed
- Fixed Training song not looping correctly
- Fixed Onyx weapons not playing the correct attack voice line
- Fixed missing sound effects when a non-Chaunter character uses the Lantern
Visual bugfixes
- Fixed cut-off character sprite when equipping Winged Boots while standing in a liquid
- Fixed cutscene videos being cut off vertically on ultrawide display resolutions
- Fixed inconsistent fade-out/darken behavior between floors and walls
- Fixed Extra Mode labels sometimes being obscured by their shrine
- Fixed giant enemies audibly trampling while hovering
- Fixed missing particle effects when a non-Chaunter character uses the Lantern
- Fixed some equipment sprites being stretched when submerged in water
Changed files in this update