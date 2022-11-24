 Skip to content

Crypt of the NecroDancer update for 24 November 2022

SYNCHRONY Update v3.3.0

Crypt of the NecroDancer update for 24 November 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy Thanksgiving to our American friends! Here's a patch for your day off. For everyone else... hope you're enjoying your day as normal.

Crypt of the NecroDancer v3.3.0 is now available!

New features

  • Added Discord Rich Presence integration and game invitation support

  • Added "Treasure Hunt" game mode to Versus Mode, replacing "Trick or Treat" mode

    • Defeat enemies to collect their gems, or steal them from other players!
    • The top-scoring player wears a shiny crown... which reveals their position to everyone else!
    • Drop 50% of your gems on death, including those collected in previous rounds!
    • After 3 rounds, the player with the most gems wins!

  • Added GOG Galaxy cross-play support for Apple Silicon Macs

  • Added option to generate floors with more/fewer rooms in the level editor

  • Added advanced option to retain custom rules after closing a multiplayer session

  • Added advanced option to increase the HUD text size for item stacks (bombs, cookies, etc.)

  • Added advanced option to increase the volume of important sound effects (Thief, Trapdoors, miniboss trampling)

  • Added Mumble positional audio integration

  • Added Integration options menu to configure mod.io/Discord/Mumble integration

  • Added back Bolt's original unlock condition ('Complete Zone 4 with Monk') as an alternative to their new unlock method ('Complete All Zones Mode')

Balance changes

Items:

  • 🔹 Onyx Weapons: Changed damage boost to activate when hitting shielded enemies (excluding crates)
  • 🔹 Shield of Shove: Increased damage of crush attack from 4 piercing damage to infinite phasing damage
  • 🔹 Karate Gi: Reduced incoming damage penalty from a 2x multiplier to a +0.5 flat increase
  • 🔹 Quartz Armor: Now protects against extremely high-damage hits (>10 hearts)
  • 🔹 Winged Boots: Added the ability to toggle the floating effect via the 'Throw' button
  • 🔹 Ring of Shielding: Now protects any equipped Shields from taking damage or breaking
  • 🔹 Ring of Protection: Now protects against one lethal hit, breaking the ring and leaving the wearer at half a heart
  • 🔻 Ring of Pain: Changed area damage to be parryable by Blademasters
  • 🔹 Courage Shovel: Added protection against Wall Spikes
  • 🔹 Courage Shovel: Added to Monk's and Coda's item pool
  • 🔻 Courage Shovel: Reduced dig strength from Stone to Dirt
  • 🔹 Earth Spell: Changed damage and knockback to affect enemies standing on the exit stairs
  • 🔻 Earth Spell: Greater Earth now knocks back adjacent enemies two tiles instead of unconditionally crushing them
  • 🔹 Freeze Spell: Increased freeze duration from 7 to 8 beats (15 to 16 beats for Greater Freeze)
  • 🔻 Freeze Spell: Increased cooldown from 15 to 20 kills
  • 🔻 Freeze Spell: Increased blood cost from 1 to 1.5 hearts
  • 🔻 Freeze Spell: Greater Freeze on the main level no longer affects enemies in the secret shop, and vice versa
  • 🔻 Shield Spell: Increased blood cost from 1 to 1.5 hearts
  • 🔹 Bomb Spell: Magical bombs no longer inflict damage to players or friendly entities
  • 🔻 Frost Charm: Now casts the normal Freeze Spell when shattered instead of Greater Freeze
  • 🔹 Grenade Charm: No longer spawns, replaced by a "Grenade" action slot item that comes in stacks of 3

Enemies:

  • 🔻 Ogre: Changed behavior to avoid attacking until it has been visible for a full beat
  • 🔻 Death Metal: Changed the shield in phase 1 to be breakable by inflicting 9 or more damage in one hit
  • 🔻 Frankensteinway: Removed the shield's damage reflection
  • 🔹 Crate/Barrel Mimic: Now drops a single Grenade for Eli (or rarely for other characters)

Characters:

  • 🔹 Chaunter: No longer gets slowed down when digging, using items or casting spells while possessing a slow enemy
  • 🔹 Monk: Increased starting health from 2 hearts to 3 hearts
  • 🔹 Monk: Reduced maximum number of enemies per floor
  • 🔹 Mary: No longer encounters Orcs in Zone 5
  • ▫️ Tempo: Shop Wall Mimics are no longer replaced by other enemies in Zone 5

Shrines:

  • 🔹 Shrine of War: Increased probability of encountering Shrine of War to match other shrines
  • 🔹 Shrine of Sacrifice: Changed rewards to 3 different chest items (red/purple/black), instead of 3 random items
  • 🔻 Shrine of Pain: No longer applies a +1 item tier boost to its reward items
  • ▫️ Shrine of Blood: Now drops Crown of Thorns while inactive, and Ring of Regeneration while active

Randomizer mode:

  • 🔻 Yetis: Added movement speed limit of at least 3 beats per move if health is greater than 1
  • 🔻 Deep Blues: Reduced average movement speed of Pawns (5 to 8 beats per move instead of 1 to 4)
  • 🔻 Deep Blues: Reduced average health of Pawns

Versus mode:

  • 🔹 Projection Spell: Now grants brief invincibility upon casting
  • 🔹 Vanish Spell: Now grants brief invincibility upon casting
  • 🔹 Vanish Spell: No longer interrupted when hit while invincible

Other changes

  • Changed Heart Transplant to telegraph the end of its effect by showing beat bars
  • Changed credits to use higher quality graphics for enemies

Modding features

  • Added support for declaring a dependency on the latest version of a mod (use _[noparse]"ModName_io12345": true[/noparse])

  • Added single-player chat visibility mode for mods

  • Added "embedded client" mode with asynchronous rendering, accessible via the [noparse]MultiInstance[/noparse] module

    • This allows rendering a "picture-in-picture" view of the game from a different perspective

  • Added support for joining the same session multiple times via embedded clients

Bugfixes

Gameplay bugfixes
  • Fixed Trap Walls in Melody's final boss fight sometimes leaving small pockets of floor tiles intact
  • Fixed Shrine of Space causing level generator to generate different items in subsequent levels
  • Fixed Boss Shrine causing level generator to generate different items in subsequent levels
  • Fixed minibosses spawned by the Dice Trap appearing in the next floor's Trapdoor Penalty Box
  • Fixed Shrine of Space generating too many catacomb walls in Zone 3
  • Fixed Shrine of Space sometimes overriding shop walls in Zone 3
  • Fixed Shrine of Space sometimes failing to generate its extra room
  • Fixed Shrine of Space sometimes creating inaccessible rooms
  • Fixed crate Gargoyles not being affected by Ring of Luck and Lucky Charm
  • Fixed extra items being granted when a non-Chaunter character uses the Lantern
  • Fixed Chaunter disintegrating the Weaponmaster's lobby training weapons on pickup
  • Fixed Tar Monsters not creating tar when spawned by a dice trap
  • Fixed Fortissimole's initial facing direction varying when playing the same run in seeded mode
  • Fixed items sunken by an angry Pawnbroker reappearing on the next floor
  • Fixed Shopkeeper Familiar not collecting gold when deployed
  • Fixed Shopkeeper failing to open metal doors when returning to his shop after chasing a player
  • Fixed Ogres being able to immediately swing their club when spawned during a boss fight
  • Fixed Deep Blues being able to castle after teleporting
  • Fixed Bells spawning minibosses adjacent to players in Cadence's penultimate boss
  • Fixed Melody's final boss sometimes getting stuck in walls
  • Fixed non-Chaunter possessors being vulnerable to floor hazards
  • Fixed enemies continuing to target players who died during possession
  • Fixed enemies not despawning after falling down trapdoors
  • Fixed Ring of Wonder and Crown of Greed doubling the Pawnbroker's sell prices
  • Fixed Leprechaun's gold drop being affected by Randomizer Mode
  • Fixed spawn caps not correctly handling multiple bosses on one level
  • Fixed Berserk Spell not applying its damage boost when struggling against a Monkey
Multiplayer bugfixes
  • Fixed peer-to-peer message routing when connected to the same lobby from multiple clients
  • Fixed "Logged in from another session" error when trying to play over LAN
  • Fixed intro screen getting stuck when accepting lobby invitation
  • Fixed accepted lobby invitations not fully interrupting cutscenes
  • Fixed leaderboard player count not always updating correctly
Versus Mode bugfixes
  • Fixed Vanish Spell being cancelled the same beat it is cast
  • Fixed Versus Mode spectator view not working correctly
  • Fixed Steam Input not detecting controllers on Apple Silicon Macs
  • Fixed Steam Overlay not working on Apple Silicon Macs
  • Fixed text display issues in key rebinder on some resolutions
  • Fixed keybindings in the controls menu's third column not being removable
  • Fixed uncommon crash when exiting the game via the menu
Level editor bugfixes
  • Fixed black screen when playing a multi-character custom dungeon
  • Fixed editor text tool not preserving uppercase characters
  • Fixed editor camera mode persisting when editor UI is open at level start
  • Fixed entities dying to lava in level editor
Modding bugfixes
  • Fixed settings not using [noparse]treeKey[/noparse] for sorting order
  • Fixed [noparse]boss.summonNearby()[/noparse] ignoring [noparse]components[/noparse] if [noparse]caster[/noparse] isn't specified
  • Fixed Steam Workshop resource packs not being loadable when Steam is in offline mode
  • Fixed errors during level generation not being displayed correctly
  • Fixed Synchrony's balance tweaks taking priority over mods
  • Fixed "Popular on mod.io" section running out of mods too quickly
  • Fixed mod icons not always being loaded correctly from mod.io
  • Fixed image/audio preloader not handling modded files if the path contains Unicode characters
  • Fixed asset extractor not listing files if a translation mod is loaded
  • Fixed debug console only disabling leaderboards for the current run
  • Fixed heart HUD graphics not appearing in resource extraction menu
Audio bugfixes
  • Fixed missed beats when the Heart Transplant's effect ends
  • Fixed 'Random' soundtrack option randomly causing Freddy to stop singing
  • Fixed 'Random' soundtrack option sometimes failing to play any music at all when AMPLIFIED DLC is not installed
  • Fixed Training song not looping correctly
  • Fixed Onyx weapons not playing the correct attack voice line
  • Fixed missing sound effects when a non-Chaunter character uses the Lantern
Visual bugfixes
  • Fixed cut-off character sprite when equipping Winged Boots while standing in a liquid
  • Fixed cutscene videos being cut off vertically on ultrawide display resolutions
  • Fixed inconsistent fade-out/darken behavior between floors and walls
  • Fixed Extra Mode labels sometimes being obscured by their shrine
  • Fixed giant enemies audibly trampling while hovering
  • Fixed missing particle effects when a non-Chaunter character uses the Lantern
  • Fixed some equipment sprites being stretched when submerged in water

Changed files in this update

