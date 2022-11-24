SYNCHRONY Update v3.3.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10010871 · Last edited 24 November 2022 – 19:09:03 UTC by Wendy

Happy Thanksgiving to our American friends! Here's a patch for your day off. For everyone else... hope you're enjoying your day as normal.

Crypt of the NecroDancer v3.3.0 is now available!

New features

Added Discord Rich Presence integration and game invitation support

Added "Treasure Hunt" game mode to Versus Mode, replacing "Trick or Treat" mode Defeat enemies to collect their gems, or steal them from other players! The top-scoring player wears a shiny crown... which reveals their position to everyone else! Drop 50% of your gems on death, including those collected in previous rounds! After 3 rounds, the player with the most gems wins!

Added GOG Galaxy cross-play support for Apple Silicon Macs

Added option to generate floors with more/fewer rooms in the level editor

Added advanced option to retain custom rules after closing a multiplayer session

Added advanced option to increase the HUD text size for item stacks (bombs, cookies, etc.)

Added advanced option to increase the volume of important sound effects (Thief, Trapdoors, miniboss trampling)

Added Mumble positional audio integration

Added Integration options menu to configure mod.io/Discord/Mumble integration

Added back Bolt's original unlock condition ('Complete Zone 4 with Monk') as an alternative to their new unlock method ('Complete All Zones Mode')

Balance changes

Items:

🔹 Onyx Weapons : Changed damage boost to activate when hitting shielded enemies (excluding crates)

: Changed damage boost to activate when hitting shielded enemies (excluding crates) 🔹 Shield of Shove : Increased damage of crush attack from 4 piercing damage to infinite phasing damage

: Increased damage of crush attack from 4 piercing damage to infinite phasing damage 🔹 Karate Gi : Reduced incoming damage penalty from a 2x multiplier to a +0.5 flat increase

: Reduced incoming damage penalty from a 2x multiplier to a +0.5 flat increase 🔹 Quartz Armor : Now protects against extremely high-damage hits (>10 hearts)

: Now protects against extremely high-damage hits (>10 hearts) 🔹 Winged Boots : Added the ability to toggle the floating effect via the 'Throw' button

: Added the ability to toggle the floating effect via the 'Throw' button 🔹 Ring of Shielding : Now protects any equipped Shields from taking damage or breaking

: Now protects any equipped Shields from taking damage or breaking 🔹 Ring of Protection : Now protects against one lethal hit, breaking the ring and leaving the wearer at half a heart

: Now protects against one lethal hit, breaking the ring and leaving the wearer at half a heart 🔻 Ring of Pain : Changed area damage to be parryable by Blademasters

: Changed area damage to be parryable by Blademasters 🔹 Courage Shovel : Added protection against Wall Spikes

: Added protection against Wall Spikes 🔹 Courage Shovel : Added to Monk's and Coda's item pool

: Added to Monk's and Coda's item pool 🔻 Courage Shovel : Reduced dig strength from Stone to Dirt

: Reduced dig strength from Stone to Dirt 🔹 Earth Spell : Changed damage and knockback to affect enemies standing on the exit stairs

: Changed damage and knockback to affect enemies standing on the exit stairs 🔻 Earth Spell : Greater Earth now knocks back adjacent enemies two tiles instead of unconditionally crushing them

: Greater Earth now knocks back adjacent enemies two tiles instead of unconditionally crushing them 🔹 Freeze Spell : Increased freeze duration from 7 to 8 beats (15 to 16 beats for Greater Freeze)

: Increased freeze duration from 7 to 8 beats (15 to 16 beats for Greater Freeze) 🔻 Freeze Spell : Increased cooldown from 15 to 20 kills

: Increased cooldown from 15 to 20 kills 🔻 Freeze Spell : Increased blood cost from 1 to 1.5 hearts

: Increased blood cost from 1 to 1.5 hearts 🔻 Freeze Spell : Greater Freeze on the main level no longer affects enemies in the secret shop, and vice versa

: Greater Freeze on the main level no longer affects enemies in the secret shop, and vice versa 🔻 Shield Spell : Increased blood cost from 1 to 1.5 hearts

: Increased blood cost from 1 to 1.5 hearts 🔹 Bomb Spell : Magical bombs no longer inflict damage to players or friendly entities

: Magical bombs no longer inflict damage to players or friendly entities 🔻 Frost Charm : Now casts the normal Freeze Spell when shattered instead of Greater Freeze

: Now casts the normal Freeze Spell when shattered instead of Greater Freeze 🔹 Grenade Charm: No longer spawns, replaced by a "Grenade" action slot item that comes in stacks of 3

Enemies:

🔻 Ogre : Changed behavior to avoid attacking until it has been visible for a full beat

: Changed behavior to avoid attacking until it has been visible for a full beat 🔻 Death Metal : Changed the shield in phase 1 to be breakable by inflicting 9 or more damage in one hit

: Changed the shield in phase 1 to be breakable by inflicting 9 or more damage in one hit 🔻 Frankensteinway : Removed the shield's damage reflection

: Removed the shield's damage reflection 🔹 Crate/Barrel Mimic: Now drops a single Grenade for Eli (or rarely for other characters)

Characters:

🔹 Chaunter : No longer gets slowed down when digging, using items or casting spells while possessing a slow enemy

: No longer gets slowed down when digging, using items or casting spells while possessing a slow enemy 🔹 Monk : Increased starting health from 2 hearts to 3 hearts

: Increased starting health from 2 hearts to 3 hearts 🔹 Monk : Reduced maximum number of enemies per floor

: Reduced maximum number of enemies per floor 🔹 Mary : No longer encounters Orcs in Zone 5

: No longer encounters Orcs in Zone 5 ▫️ Tempo: Shop Wall Mimics are no longer replaced by other enemies in Zone 5

Shrines:

🔹 Shrine of War : Increased probability of encountering Shrine of War to match other shrines

: Increased probability of encountering Shrine of War to match other shrines 🔹 Shrine of Sacrifice : Changed rewards to 3 different chest items (red/purple/black), instead of 3 random items

: Changed rewards to 3 different chest items (red/purple/black), instead of 3 random items 🔻 Shrine of Pain : No longer applies a +1 item tier boost to its reward items

: No longer applies a +1 item tier boost to its reward items ▫️ Shrine of Blood: Now drops Crown of Thorns while inactive, and Ring of Regeneration while active

Randomizer mode:

🔻 Yetis : Added movement speed limit of at least 3 beats per move if health is greater than 1

: Added movement speed limit of at least 3 beats per move if health is greater than 1 🔻 Deep Blues : Reduced average movement speed of Pawns (5 to 8 beats per move instead of 1 to 4)

: Reduced average movement speed of Pawns (5 to 8 beats per move instead of 1 to 4) 🔻 Deep Blues: Reduced average health of Pawns

Versus mode:

🔹 Projection Spell : Now grants brief invincibility upon casting

: Now grants brief invincibility upon casting 🔹 Vanish Spell : Now grants brief invincibility upon casting

: Now grants brief invincibility upon casting 🔹 Vanish Spell: No longer interrupted when hit while invincible

Other changes

Changed Heart Transplant to telegraph the end of its effect by showing beat bars

Heart Transplant to telegraph the end of its effect by showing beat bars Changed credits to use higher quality graphics for enemies

Modding features

Added support for declaring a dependency on the latest version of a mod (use _[noparse]"ModName_io12345": true[/noparse])

Added single-player chat visibility mode for mods

Added "embedded client" mode with asynchronous rendering, accessible via the [noparse]MultiInstance[/noparse] module This allows rendering a "picture-in-picture" view of the game from a different perspective

Added support for joining the same session multiple times via embedded clients

Bugfixes

Gameplay bugfixes

Fixed Trap Walls in Melody's final boss fight sometimes leaving small pockets of floor tiles intact

Trap Walls in Melody's final boss fight sometimes leaving small pockets of floor tiles intact Fixed Shrine of Space causing level generator to generate different items in subsequent levels

Shrine of Space causing level generator to generate different items in subsequent levels Fixed Boss Shrine causing level generator to generate different items in subsequent levels

Boss Shrine causing level generator to generate different items in subsequent levels Fixed minibosses spawned by the Dice Trap appearing in the next floor's Trapdoor Penalty Box

minibosses spawned by the Dice Trap appearing in the next floor's Trapdoor Penalty Box Fixed Shrine of Space generating too many catacomb walls in Zone 3

Shrine of Space generating too many catacomb walls in Zone 3 Fixed Shrine of Space sometimes overriding shop walls in Zone 3

Shrine of Space sometimes overriding shop walls in Zone 3 Fixed Shrine of Space sometimes failing to generate its extra room

Shrine of Space sometimes failing to generate its extra room Fixed Shrine of Space sometimes creating inaccessible rooms

Shrine of Space sometimes creating inaccessible rooms Fixed crate Gargoyles not being affected by Ring of Luck and Lucky Charm

crate Gargoyles not being affected by Ring of Luck and Lucky Charm Fixed extra items being granted when a non-Chaunter character uses the Lantern

extra items being granted when a non-Chaunter character uses the Lantern Fixed Chaunter disintegrating the Weaponmaster's lobby training weapons on pickup

Chaunter disintegrating the Weaponmaster's lobby training weapons on pickup Fixed Tar Monsters not creating tar when spawned by a dice trap

Tar Monsters not creating tar when spawned by a dice trap Fixed Fortissimole's initial facing direction varying when playing the same run in seeded mode

Fortissimole's initial facing direction varying when playing the same run in seeded mode Fixed items sunken by an angry Pawnbroker reappearing on the next floor

items sunken by an angry Pawnbroker reappearing on the next floor Fixed Shopkeeper Familiar not collecting gold when deployed

Shopkeeper Familiar not collecting gold when deployed Fixed Shopkeeper failing to open metal doors when returning to his shop after chasing a player

Shopkeeper failing to open metal doors when returning to his shop after chasing a player Fixed Ogres being able to immediately swing their club when spawned during a boss fight

Ogres being able to immediately swing their club when spawned during a boss fight Fixed Deep Blues being able to castle after teleporting

Deep Blues being able to castle after teleporting Fixed Bells spawning minibosses adjacent to players in Cadence's penultimate boss

Bells spawning minibosses adjacent to players in Cadence's penultimate boss Fixed Melody's final boss sometimes getting stuck in walls

Melody's final boss sometimes getting stuck in walls Fixed non-Chaunter possessors being vulnerable to floor hazards

non-Chaunter possessors being vulnerable to floor hazards Fixed enemies continuing to target players who died during possession

enemies continuing to target players who died during possession Fixed enemies not despawning after falling down trapdoors

enemies not despawning after falling down trapdoors Fixed Ring of Wonder and Crown of Greed doubling the Pawnbroker's sell prices

Ring of Wonder and Crown of Greed doubling the Pawnbroker's sell prices Fixed Leprechaun's gold drop being affected by Randomizer Mode

Leprechaun's gold drop being affected by Randomizer Mode Fixed spawn caps not correctly handling multiple bosses on one level

spawn caps not correctly handling multiple bosses on one level Fixed Berserk Spell not applying its damage boost when struggling against a Monkey

Multiplayer bugfixes

Fixed peer-to-peer message routing when connected to the same lobby from multiple clients

peer-to-peer message routing when connected to the same lobby from multiple clients Fixed "Logged in from another session" error when trying to play over LAN

"Logged in from another session" error when trying to play over LAN Fixed intro screen getting stuck when accepting lobby invitation

intro screen getting stuck when accepting lobby invitation Fixed accepted lobby invitations not fully interrupting cutscenes

accepted lobby invitations not fully interrupting cutscenes Fixed leaderboard player count not always updating correctly

Versus Mode bugfixes

Fixed Vanish Spell being cancelled the same beat it is cast

Vanish Spell being cancelled the same beat it is cast Fixed Versus Mode spectator view not working correctly

Menu bugfixes

Fixed Steam Input not detecting controllers on Apple Silicon Macs

Steam Input not detecting controllers on Apple Silicon Macs Fixed Steam Overlay not working on Apple Silicon Macs

Steam Overlay not working on Apple Silicon Macs Fixed text display issues in key rebinder on some resolutions

text display issues in key rebinder on some resolutions Fixed keybindings in the controls menu's third column not being removable

keybindings in the controls menu's third column not being removable Fixed uncommon crash when exiting the game via the menu

Level editor bugfixes

Fixed black screen when playing a multi-character custom dungeon

black screen when playing a multi-character custom dungeon Fixed editor text tool not preserving uppercase characters

editor text tool not preserving uppercase characters Fixed editor camera mode persisting when editor UI is open at level start

editor camera mode persisting when editor UI is open at level start Fixed entities dying to lava in level editor

Modding bugfixes

Fixed settings not using [noparse]treeKey[/noparse] for sorting order

settings not using [noparse]treeKey[/noparse] for sorting order Fixed [noparse]boss.summonNearby()[/noparse] ignoring [noparse]components[/noparse] if [noparse]caster[/noparse] isn't specified

[noparse]boss.summonNearby()[/noparse] ignoring [noparse]components[/noparse] if [noparse]caster[/noparse] isn't specified Fixed Steam Workshop resource packs not being loadable when Steam is in offline mode

Steam Workshop resource packs not being loadable when Steam is in offline mode Fixed errors during level generation not being displayed correctly

errors during level generation not being displayed correctly Fixed Synchrony's balance tweaks taking priority over mods

Synchrony's balance tweaks taking priority over mods Fixed "Popular on mod.io" section running out of mods too quickly

"Popular on mod.io" section running out of mods too quickly Fixed mod icons not always being loaded correctly from mod.io

mod icons not always being loaded correctly from mod.io Fixed image/audio preloader not handling modded files if the path contains Unicode characters

image/audio preloader not handling modded files if the path contains Unicode characters Fixed asset extractor not listing files if a translation mod is loaded

asset extractor not listing files if a translation mod is loaded Fixed debug console only disabling leaderboards for the current run

debug console only disabling leaderboards for the current run Fixed heart HUD graphics not appearing in resource extraction menu

Audio bugfixes

Fixed missed beats when the Heart Transplant's effect ends

missed beats when the Heart Transplant's effect ends Fixed 'Random' soundtrack option randomly causing Freddy to stop singing

'Random' soundtrack option randomly causing Freddy to stop singing Fixed 'Random' soundtrack option sometimes failing to play any music at all when AMPLIFIED DLC is not installed

'Random' soundtrack option sometimes failing to play any music at all when AMPLIFIED DLC is not installed Fixed Training song not looping correctly

Training song not looping correctly Fixed Onyx weapons not playing the correct attack voice line

Onyx weapons not playing the correct attack voice line Fixed missing sound effects when a non-Chaunter character uses the Lantern

Visual bugfixes