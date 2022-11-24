Papilio 2.1.0

Hey Beekeepers!

Well here we are 2 weeks in from the butterfly update, and things are mostly stable (as stable as a game about bugs can be anyway!)

As things calmed down I had a chance to start working on the Modding API, and so this update adds in a whole host of new modding methods that you can use to interact with the new content - hopefully we can all look forward to seeing some new mods that bring us all new butterflies, solitary bees, and incense!

There’s also a few different fixes and some minor stuff I was putting off until there was literally nothing left on my TODO list, plus a couple tweaks.

As a side-note, not sure what’s happened but recently there’s been a large influx of reviews and they’ve been so wonderful to read - thanks so much to everyone who’s been taking to time to write such lovely things about bee game! It really does mean a lot. <3

~ Ell

Changes

Reduced general net durability (when buying new nets)

You can now pick up lilypads regardless of whether you have tools equipped (like flowers can be)

If you didn't get a magazine for Lunar Bee when conserving it, one should now spawn when you load the world (maybe)

Bug Fixes

Fixed butterflies in butterfly hotels visiting all flowers, rather than the ones they like (also led to weird cross-mutation)

Fixed butterflies in butterfly hotels visually not visiting the flower accurately

Fixed butterflies in butterfly hotels not matching the range shown by the hotel

Fixed achievement for getting all bee-sides not unlocking

Fixed Dreamshards selling for honeycore instead of rubees

Fixed Pots, Compost Bin, Altar, and Shrine having missing input tooltip item icons

Fixed butterfly nets not losing durability when catching butterflies

Fixed axes losing durability when used on things that can be picked by hand

Fixed incense7 (yellow-green) not having a name

Fixed /gimme butterfly crashing when not specifying a species

Fixed mined honeycore regrowing offset from it's original position

Fixed chrysalis slots staying "locked" for clients during multiplayer when the butterfly hatches (hopefully)

Fixed some languages having NAME BUTTERFLY instead of BUTTERFLY NAME

Fixed new flowers not showing their effect name in the tooltip

Fixed Beenjamin having the jurassic prompt before you find the species if you found enough bees

Fixed plushie items not having a tooltip title

Fixed NPCs not updating their "!" when you clear their dialogue but close using ESC

Fixed clients not getting solitary bee repopulation updates (also hopefully)

Modding

Fixed api_get_menu_objects() not respecting no co-ordinate being passed in (was supposed to default to player if none given)

Added two methods that use "zoids", unique ids that are used to identify objects across games in multiplayer. By using zoids you can avoid the issue of instance ids changing every session and store links to zoids to get the correct instances back on reboot.

Added api_get_zoid_from_inst(), which returns a unique id value (zoid) for the given instance id

Added api_get_inst_from_zoid(), which returns the instance id for a given zoid, both these methods allow you to store

Added api_define_solitary(), which lets you define your own solitary bee for people to discover in bee hotels

Added api_define_butterfly(), which lets you define your own butterflies for people to catch

Added api_describe_butterflies(), which will get the metadata for all butterflies

Added api_define_incense(), which lets you setup a new incense and alchemy recipe (you need to implement the effect yourself though!)

Added api_has_incense(), which will check if a specific scent is affecting a given position

Added api_spawn_butterfly(), which lets you manually spawn a butterfly inst onto an object (flower, generic obj, menu_obj...)

Added api_get_progress() method that returns the players current progress (i.e. bees found, butterflies repopulated etc)

Added api_define_npc2() method that takes into account new menu sprite changes and new dialogue changes for NPCs - you can still use api_define_npc() but you should upgrade when you can!

Added api_define_menu_object2() method that takes into account the menu sprite changes (you now only need 2 frames and dont need to add the tab title) - same as above RE the old method

Added api_game_state() method that returns various game state bools (paused, game loading, world loading etc)

Added basic _field values to the destroy hook when a menu object is destroyed (limited to basic datatypes)

I’ll be updating the modding documentation shortly, please bear with!