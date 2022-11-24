DEV BLOG: R6FIX UPDATE

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

MESSAGE TO OUR PLAYERS

We would like to thank all the players who have taken the time to report and contribute to issues on R6Fix.

R6Fix is key in our efforts to improve the quality of the game we offer to our community. Development and QA testing is a significant part of all our processes, but even then, we are not able to prepare for every imaginable setup or scenario, and often the reproductions we receive from R6Fix are integral to our efforts to shorten the time it takes to fix difficult issues.

In this article, we hope to provide an update on its performance so far for Year 7 and grant more visibility into our internal processes to show how the production teams works with the platform.

HOW DEVS WORK WITH R6FIX

The QC team reviews new issues reported on the platform every day, with a special focus on major events. Once an issue is set as "Under Investigation" on R6Fix, the issue gets assigned and investigated according to its priority. Critical issues are treated first, dev testers then handle and will close the next issues accordingly. Following that, the issue is updated on R6Fix itself.

Here are some examples of how your contributions have helped our team:

#LIVE-39243 FIXED - MY BATTLE PASS CHALLENGES ARE NOT BEING COMPLETED

DEV TEAM: "We were able to find the problematic set of challenges using the screenshot provided in the R6Fix ticket. Applying the specific challenges set to our test accounts showed that there was indeed a problem with the tracking of its completion. A fix was deployed to address this issue."

#LIVE-37560 FIXED - IN-GAME HUD IS OVERSIZED WHILE USING 4:3_

DEV TEAM: "We were unable to reproduce this issue until we applied the same game and display settings as the player's. The dev team was then able to fix the HUD issues that only occurred using certain Aspect-Ratios display settings."

WHAT IS NEW?

With the release of R6Fix 2.0 last year, we worked on ways to address frustrations with the platform like search issues, ticket management, duplicates, etc. Here's an overview of the changes that have been made:

What are the major improvements?

With V2 we have completely overhauled the site, for a better overall user experience and a new severity system. With the severity system, contributors to an existing bug will help classify it and by doing so, help the devs get to the bottom of the issue and fix it faster.

How can the community help?

R6Fix goes a long way to helping us, as some issues can be hard for us to reproduce in-house, they can be hardware specific, timing specific, and so on. The fact is we can't match the sheer force in numbers of our community, that's why we invested in R6 Fix 2.0.

Can we use it on mobile?

Yes, and a QR code can sometimes be found in the in-game news to make it easier for console players to access it.

YEAR 7 IN NUMBERS

Over the last 6 months, we have had over 157,000 total visits. Almost 889 visitors per day, which helped contribute to 2300 issues!

HOW YOU CAN HELP

When entering an issue, please be mindful of duplicates. Reducing the number of duplicates greatly improves our response time. We also encourage you to share your R6Fix link when discussing issues - it's the easiest way to give others in the conversation the chance to contribute.

You can find a full explanation on how to use R6Fix and the incentive program at https://rainbow6.com/r6fix_faq.

WHAT IS NEXT?

Our work on R6Fix is not done, we want to keep improving and updating the platform. More initiatives are coming next year so keep an eye out!