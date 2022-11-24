 Skip to content

IDF-ASD update for 24 November 2022

Input and difficulty fix

Share · View all patches · Build 10010633 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I fixed a glitch with only one controller connected causing ship selection to not work.

Reduced most enemy life by 30% to help with the difficulty of the game.

Have a great Thanks giving.

Changed files in this update

IDF-ASD_EarlyAccess_v1.0 Depot 1933572
