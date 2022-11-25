The Past Within - Update 7.4.0.0

Below you can find the patch notes for the 4th update for The Past Within.
Do you own a Steamdeck? The Past Within is now officially verified for Steamdeck!
Patch Notes 7.4.0.0
- Fixed several crashes after the blood pump puzzle in Chapter 2 - The Past
- Fixed missing white gem after loading save file
- Fixed duplicate coffee after loading save file
- Steamdeck shows button prompt in Chapter screen
