 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Past Within update for 25 November 2022

The Past Within - Update 7.4.0.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10010631 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Below you can find the patch notes for the 4th update for The Past Within.
Do you own a Steamdeck? The Past Within is now officially verified for Steamdeck!

If you haven’t already, please consider nominating The Past Within for the Steam Awards:
[url=https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1515210/view/3521280936466171045?l=english]https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1515210/view/3521280936466171045?l=english
[/url]

Have a great weekend!

Patch Notes 7.4.0.0

  • Fixed several crashes after the blood pump puzzle in Chapter 2 - The Past
  • Fixed missing white gem after loading save file
  • Fixed duplicate coffee after loading save file
  • Steamdeck shows button prompt in Chapter screen

Changed files in this update

Depot 1515211
  • Loading history…
Depot 1515212
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link