Update v0.6.1

We’re back sooner than you thought!
We’ve been working hard and fixing some of the issues you reported playing the Playtest. Check them out:
- Fixed the game-freeze that happened when you unlocked a new relic at the same time you picked up another one.
- Fixed a bug that made Gnöki’s relic slots empty when you rerolled them using Woody Wood.
- Fixed an error that made the obelisk buff permanent when going to Gnöki’s realm or made the obelisks stop working.
- Axeldör’s Ultimate damage is now displayed in the end panel.
- The end panel title now shows if you have conquered the realm or have been defeated.
- Fixed an issue with some screen resolutions (still working).
- Fixed sound effect of Hafgrim’s Knowledge Scroll.
- Fixed some audio music problems.
- Changed Ragnar’s IA in Phase 2 of his Berserker mode (the sword cut).
- Reduced Ragnar’s health.
- Fixed some German translations thanks to Dampf Ventil.
