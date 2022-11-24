Update v0.6.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10010624 · Last edited 24 November 2022 – 18:09:31 UTC by Wendy

We’re back sooner than you thought!

We’ve been working hard and fixing some of the issues you reported playing the Playtest. Check them out:

Fixed the game-freeze that happened when you unlocked a new relic at the same time you picked up another one.

Fixed a bug that made Gnöki’s relic slots empty when you rerolled them using Woody Wood.

Fixed an error that made the obelisk buff permanent when going to Gnöki’s realm or made the obelisks stop working.

Axeldör’s Ultimate damage is now displayed in the end panel.

The end panel title now shows if you have conquered the realm or have been defeated.

Fixed an issue with some screen resolutions (still working).

Fixed sound effect of Hafgrim’s Knowledge Scroll.

Fixed some audio music problems.

Changed Ragnar’s IA in Phase 2 of his Berserker mode (the sword cut).

Reduced Ragnar’s health.

Fixed some German translations thanks to Dampf Ventil.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2068280/Nordic_Ashes_Survivors_of_Ragnarok/