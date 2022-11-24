PESTICIDE - Update #2

Howdie Exterminators !

In this update we focused more on some gameplay design tweaks, sounds library expansion and general bug fixes / small fixes.

update includes :

Time limits for MAIN MODE are now temporarily disabled to allow more exploration -

Playing MAIN MODE will allow players enough room to explore and hunt for collectables ( trophies, photos, details etc. ) without the time as a pressure element.

Best level time in MAIN MODE will now directly drive CHALLENGE MODE time limits -

Game will now record best play time for each level and adjust challenge time according to that stat. Each level playthrough will tailor your own challenge time so that you can always push your limits while retaining a strong sense of progression in terms of speed and accuracy / strategy.

bug fixes :

Pitch value on running sound adjusted to fit better with world sounds.

Running sound is now corrected to better illustrate what is happening on screen.

Pistol ammo collider size adjusted for more easier pickup

( this should fix all situations where you walked over ammo but didn't pick it up immediately ).

additional changes :

Hints - new hints added, old hints updated and fixed ( some grammar issues )

Sounds