Wave Defense - Updated on Beta Branch "sigma"

Hey All, I'm looking for more feedback on Wave Defense mode, which is 'fully' playable on the beta branch named "sigma"

How to get on the Beta?

Right click the game, Properties

Then go to Betas

Select "Sigma" and close the window

Let the game update, and then you're good to play!

I also have a server up for North American players that should give an even better experience for playing with friends. You can use Steam Invites while in the lobby to invite others to the game.

Wave Defense Features:

1 Map, 2 Difficulties (Normal & Hard)

6 Waves of scaling difficulty with a 30 second break time in-between

A item-spawner shop that allows you and your team to spend Gold Currency to unlock weapons

3 Exclusive weapons to the Wave Mode only that are more popular than their regular counter parts

Special enemy units like the Stealth Bingo unit that will stay stealthed and sneak attack your Home Base!

& More to come soon™

I am specifically looking to hear some Difficulty feedback, the game is mostly tested around Duo &/or more players, and I'd like it to be completable by solo players if they desire.



Also! When the patch comes out, you will be able to earn exclusive rewards like the new Wave Commander skin for Blaise. Requires beating Wave Defense on any difficulty. This ties in with our new in-game achievement system.