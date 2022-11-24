 Skip to content

System Critical: The Race Against Time update for 24 November 2022

HUGE GRAPHICS UPDATE!!! Landscape and Terrain now in ALL Levels!

Share · View all patches · Build 10010531 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

All levels now have Landscape and Terrain added and look way more alive than ever with snow levels, Canyon levels, and mountain areas this update truly improves the whole experience overall and really brings System Critical Alive.

