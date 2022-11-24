Tutorial Update: Out now!

The first Heat and Run content update is now available!

Tutorials:

Perfect for beginners and anyone who would like to get extra tips, we have integrated three mini tutorials in the Welcome menu, to do as much as you want before you get into real games!

Control your movements and create blocks.

Learn how to use both weapons depending on situations and threats.

Paran's ability is put into practice, a formidable dash at all levels

Practice some essential tricks, especially to attack!

Friends list:

The friends list and the private chat system had been disabled at the launch of early access to avoid a critical bug, we had no choice. We have decided to reactivate these two essential features and we remain vigilant about the bugs they can cause!

Roadmap udpated:

In case you missed our first patch in October published on our discord:

Crash when trying to build a block outside the map.

Rare return to the selection menu when entering the game.

Mavonomicon relic hits twice in a row for no reason.

Bug display on Akona map when ending game twice in a row against bots.

Keep yourself informed and discuss with us our discord.

We hope you will have fun playing!

Damnatio Games.