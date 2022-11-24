The previous update caused a new bug that disabled auto saving. Just from the Windows Defender sudden false alarm, I kept updating and kept running into bugs, then updating again and then causing new bugs, I hope this version of the engine doesn't have any more bugs.
咸鱼喵喵 update for 24 November 2022
Fixed the bug that the auto saving failed
