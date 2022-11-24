 Skip to content

Escape The Pacific update for 24 November 2022

Alpha 61 & 61.E1 - Patch 1

Alpha 61 & 61.E1 - Patch 1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

A new Patch (1) for Alpha 61 and Alpha 61.E1 (regular and experimental) is now available!

Changelog:

  1. Fixed: Corrected the stone type requirement for the Hammer crafting tutorial
  2. Fixed: Incorrect subpage content shown when opening the Journal
  3. Fixed: Incorrect Achievements content filter when opening the Achievements subpage in Journal
  4. Fixed: Showing random Hint in Hints subpage in Journal even when no Hints were shown in game
  5. Fixed: Too slow Player stats increase/decrease when old game (pre-Alpha61) was loaded
  6. Added: French localization (new texts)

We would like to thank you all for your support, bug reports and feedback.

Best regards,

G4GTeam.

