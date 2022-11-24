Alpha 61 & 61.E1 - Patch 1

Share · View all patches · Build 10010405 · Last edited 24 November 2022 – 17:26:03 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone,

A new Patch (1) for Alpha 61 and Alpha 61.E1 (regular and experimental) is now available!

Changelog:

Fixed: Corrected the stone type requirement for the Hammer crafting tutorial Fixed: Incorrect subpage content shown when opening the Journal Fixed: Incorrect Achievements content filter when opening the Achievements subpage in Journal Fixed: Showing random Hint in Hints subpage in Journal even when no Hints were shown in game Fixed: Too slow Player stats increase/decrease when old game (pre-Alpha61) was loaded Added: French localization (new texts)

We would like to thank you all for your support, bug reports and feedback.

Best regards,

G4GTeam.