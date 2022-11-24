Alpha 61 & 61.E1 - Patch 1

Hello everyone,
A new Patch (1) for Alpha 61 and Alpha 61.E1 (regular and experimental) is now available!
Changelog:
- Fixed: Corrected the stone type requirement for the Hammer crafting tutorial
- Fixed: Incorrect subpage content shown when opening the Journal
- Fixed: Incorrect Achievements content filter when opening the Achievements subpage in Journal
- Fixed: Showing random Hint in Hints subpage in Journal even when no Hints were shown in game
- Fixed: Too slow Player stats increase/decrease when old game (pre-Alpha61) was loaded
- Added: French localization (new texts)
We would like to thank you all for your support, bug reports and feedback.
Best regards,
G4GTeam.
