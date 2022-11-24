 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pixelpart update for 24 November 2022

Update: Pixelpart 1.5.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10010373 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.5.1 of Pixelpart has been released!

New Language: Chinese (中文)

Pixelpart is now available in Simplified Chinese! To change the language open the preferences via File > Preferences... in the main menu.

Size Controls

You can now adjust the size of emission areas, force fields and images directly on the effect preview by moving the small knobs at the edge.

Effect Templates

With the new release, there is an option to create a new project from an effect template. In the New Project dialog, select the effect you want to start from in the drop-down menu. There are 18 different templates for you to choose. Of course, you can still create effects from scratch.

Other Changes

  • New option to add vertices to an existing collider by selecting it in the list and then clicking on the effect while holding Ctrl
  • New keyboard shortcuts for playing/pausing and restarting the effect simulation and for toggling the background color, image effects, force fields and colliders
  • Improved scrolling in the keyframe editor
  • User interface improvements

Changed files in this update

pixelpart (Windows x64) Depot 1734821
  • Loading history…
pixelpart (Linux x64) Depot 1734822
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link