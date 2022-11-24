v 0.1.1.3 Endless Mode



In this version we finally added Endless Mode. We are very excited about this and cannot wait for your feedback. Of course Endless Mode is very early so it's definitely going to evolve in the next updates. In the next days you will probably see less updates about new content (apart from the usual bug fixing and game balancing) so we can better focus on the Online Multiplayer Mode. As always join us on Discord so you can easily leave a feedback or talk about bugs, features and whatnot.

https://discord.gg/FZkJZcM28r

Changelog

Added Endless Mode

Changed wave 14 so mobs can be killed

Roadmap

New heroes

Stage 2

Online Multiplayer

Enjoy!