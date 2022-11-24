Update to v1.5.0.0 - PUBLIC STAGE

Share · View all patches · Build 10010308 · Last edited 24 November 2022 – 16:39:09 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Village Elders!

The Public Stage is being updated! Check it out to see if the snowball fight with the villagers is worth it!

How to join the public staging?

Some of you probably have not done this before, so here is a small guide:

Prerequisite:

You must have Medieval Dynasty in your library – obviously.

The procedure

Open your game library.

Right Click on Medieval Dynasty there.

Open properties.

Select the tab "BETAS".*

Enter this password below the dropdown in the field:

MedievalStaging

Press CHECK CODE

Use the drop down and select “release_build_staging”. This is the public stage.

Press Close

Steam should now download this version of the game.

IMPORTANT! PLEASE SAVE YOUR LIVE VERSION SAVES GAME BEFORE ACCESSING THE PUBLIC STAGING BUILD!

Just in case something goes awry!

Saves can be found here:

AppData > Local > Medieval_Dynasty > Saved > SaveGames

*Steam labels all those builds as "betas” albeit they’re not betas, so do not be too confused!

New building - Farm Shed (Employees work in the fields and orchards. Those in the barn don't do it anymore).

New furniture – Composter.

Five new furniture – Containers.

Seven new wall decorations – Reliefs.

New Gate - Plank Gate.

New Fence - Plank Fence.

It is possible to build the snowman in winter.

It is possible to craft snowballs in winter.

Over 20 new locations generated on the map.

Aim Assist for controllers.

New break animations for employees.

NPCs reacting to getting bumped into.

NPCs reacting to getting hit by a snowball.

Horse can fall if it hits something at high velocity.

Donkey can fall if it hits something at high velocity.

Gameplay tips in loading screen.

In some dialogues the ESC/Cancel button will result in exiting/going back in dialogue.

New status indicating the number of problems with work in fields and orchards.

Number of coins in possession visible during dialogue.

Sounds for Player - Scythe and Sickle.

Sounds for picking from fields and orchards (every vegetable and fruit has its unique picking sounds).

All foliage types have their unique picking sounds (for example: there are different sounds for reed, stick, stone, broadleaf, mushroom, or sapling etc.).

Sounds of eating: carrot, onion, and beetroot.

Animals launching into the air when killed on steep terrain.

The Talk area marker on the compass is bugged when player is mounted.

In the quest "Young Love" flowers stay in the inventory after talking to your son.

Furniture from "Other" category can be built before getting permission to build on the land.

Wrong item selected after removing whole stack.

List in Builders Hut not updating when buildings get damaged by a tree.

Disappearing items when loading a game save.

Toddlers sneezing problem.

Dough in cooking stove is not showing correctly in third person when ending crafting.

If LMB was pressed before RMB for Throwable item, player had to release both buttons to be able to throw it again.

Fixed fast traveller lantern sounds.