Hello everyone! Our next big patch, Eternal March, is here!

Here are the main features added to the game:

New Playable School: Necromancy

Summon, command, upgrade, and evolve minions during combat. There are three types of minions at your command: tanks, damage dealers, and support.

Soul resource bar: Gain certain buffs at the start of your turn depending on how much soul is gathered, or use souls to cast powerful spells!

60 different skills and 9 minions are available.

Comes with its own full heritage tree to unlock many upgrades.

ACT III

There are new nights and many new enemies to face, along with two powerful new bosses.

Infinity Mode

A new mode where players choose their own paths among various challenges or random events, each with their own rewards. This mode does not include castle or base management systems, and it is designed for faster-paced combat that infinitely scales to see how far players can push themselves.

Visitors

A new feature that adds a chance for random individuals to visit your castle. They may reward you with riches or bring some negative effects. Some events have additional options based on fame points.

Choice-based gameplay and many random events.

Third Castle: Castle Loudau

Necromancy-themed castle with up to 21 room slots!

Save Slots

We heard from players that they wanted to start a fresh run with no heritages or levels but couldn't. The game now offers up to 3 save slots.

Leaderboards

We added an in-game leaderboard for Top Score in standard mode, and maximum Nights survived for Infinity mode.

Hunter Waves Overhaul

We have changed some hunter waves during Acts 1 and 2. We saw some waves causing only grinding instead of actually posing a treat. We eliminated these waves and changed some waves' difficulties to create an overall smoother run. With Act3 added, this will also help the game's pacing.

Blood

15 new skills and rework/balance for previous skills.

Ferocity

13 new skills and rework/balance for previous skills.

Minions

All the minions that are set inside the castle now attack the Bosses once before the fight starts.

A new button has been added to the "Minions" tab that lets you auto-allocate every minion into the castle, prioritizing the entrance rooms.

Heritages

We have increased the rate at which heritage points are earned from every source.

The heritage gained by surviving a night for the first time on a new lord has been increased 4X.

Added heritage and experience rewards for Act 3.

UI and Animations

Polished the UI - Base and Menu screens + buttons.

Enemy and ally minion intents now show how many times they intend to hit (ex: 10x2).

Multiple hits now have multiple hit animations instead of a single one.

We hope you enjoy the patch.