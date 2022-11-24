 Skip to content

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters update for 24 November 2022

Class Spotlight: Venerable Dreadnought

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Ave Imperator, Force Commander!

Ensuing the declaration of Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters - Duty Eternal announced this week, the formidable Venerable Dreadnought is at the ready to step forth as reinforcement.

No grievous injury can stop a Grey Knight from carrying out their duty...

COMMAND THE DREADNOUGHT

  • Bring fear and fury from your thunderous Venerable Dreadnought, a combat walker of legend.
  • Customise with an array of awesome weaponry to become war incarnate.
  • Fallen Grey Knights can take up the mantle of Venerable Dreadnought pilot and fight on in the name of the Emperor.

Unleash the goliath firepower of the Venerable Dreadnought with Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters - Duty Eternal! Coming to PC on 6 December 2022.

