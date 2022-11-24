Class Spotlight: Venerable Dreadnought

Share · View all patches · Build 10010224 · Last edited 24 November 2022 – 16:26:16 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Ave Imperator, Force Commander!

Ensuing the declaration of Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters - Duty Eternal announced this week, the formidable Venerable Dreadnought is at the ready to step forth as reinforcement.

No grievous injury can stop a Grey Knight from carrying out their duty...

COMMAND THE DREADNOUGHT

Bring fear and fury from your thunderous Venerable Dreadnought, a combat walker of legend.

Customise with an array of awesome weaponry to become war incarnate.

Fallen Grey Knights can take up the mantle of Venerable Dreadnought pilot and fight on in the name of the Emperor.

Unleash the goliath firepower of the Venerable Dreadnought with Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters - Duty Eternal! Coming to PC on 6 December 2022.