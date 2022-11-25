Patch notes 1.1.20

Hello Citizens,
The new update is out!
The main change coming in this update is the rework of the mines.
We changed the appearance of the land mines and proximity mines to make them more distinguishable.
We also added the possibility of defusing the mines!
How to defuse the mines
You can approach the mine in both stances, stand and crouched. Press the main interaction button to defuse it. ("E" on Mouse&Keyboard).
The detailed patch notes are below!
- Fixed parties being blocked in "joining match" when joining a 2-players game.
- Fixed a bug that allowed the player to deposit the same amount of money multiple times.
- Changed the text of the reset profile feature.
Changed files in this update