 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hell is Others update for 25 November 2022

Patch notes 1.1.20

Share · View all patches · Build 10010195 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Citizens,
The new update is out!

The main change coming in this update is the rework of the mines.
We changed the appearance of the land mines and proximity mines to make them more distinguishable.
We also added the possibility of defusing the mines!

How to defuse the mines

You can approach the mine in both stances, stand and crouched. Press the main interaction button to defuse it. ("E" on Mouse&Keyboard).

The detailed patch notes are below!

  • Fixed parties being blocked in "joining match" when joining a 2-players game.
  • Fixed a bug that allowed the player to deposit the same amount of money multiple times.
  • Changed the text of the reset profile feature.

Changed files in this update

Hell is Others Content Depot 964441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link