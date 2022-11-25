Patch notes 1.1.20

Share · View all patches · Build 10010195 · Last edited 25 November 2022 – 12:39:12 UTC by Wendy

Hello Citizens,

The new update is out!

The main change coming in this update is the rework of the mines.

We changed the appearance of the land mines and proximity mines to make them more distinguishable.

We also added the possibility of defusing the mines!



How to defuse the mines

You can approach the mine in both stances, stand and crouched. Press the main interaction button to defuse it. ("E" on Mouse&Keyboard).

The detailed patch notes are below!