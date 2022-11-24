Christmas Update

Christmas Edition Features:

• Festive Santa hats for the enemies to get into a Christmas mood!

• Winter and Christmas themed maps with snowy landscapes, snowfall, decor elements

• New Holiday Music accross the levels – because what can beat Jingle Bells Rock in an apocalypse?

• Christmas collectibles – compete to fill up your stockings with ornaments placed around the levels for extra fun

• Shootable Christmas presents throughout the game

General Update:

• To make the game more accessible to players, we simplified the height calibration and included a progress bar so the players get feedback. We also reduced time required to hold button.