 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rotten Apple - New York Fallen update for 24 November 2022

Christmas Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10010188 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Christmas Edition Features:
• Festive Santa hats for the enemies to get into a Christmas mood!
• Winter and Christmas themed maps with snowy landscapes, snowfall, decor elements
• New Holiday Music accross the levels – because what can beat Jingle Bells Rock in an apocalypse?
• Christmas collectibles – compete to fill up your stockings with ornaments placed around the levels for extra fun
• Shootable Christmas presents throughout the game

General Update:
• To make the game more accessible to players, we simplified the height calibration and included a progress bar so the players get feedback. We also reduced time required to hold button.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1950471
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link