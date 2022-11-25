Update 1.3.12 + Community Contest!

Share · View all patches · Build 10010154 · Last edited 25 November 2022 – 18:59:04 UTC by Wendy

Dear Mechanics,

We have prepared a new 1.3.12 Update for you guys! Check out the changelog below:

1.3.12

Added:

Letter prefixes to MG34 variants to avoid confusion in Props Menu and Resupply Menu

Bug report - now sending Outputlog also sends your save files

Fixed:

M4A3E8 Sherman - Right loader hatch and pistol port are opening to the wrong side

Throwing the magnetometer on the ground may cause the tablet map to glitch during Extraction

When Quad is lying on the side, leaving it may cause it to fall off the map

The wrench sometimes shakes when assembling or disassembling various parts of the tank

The remaining bolts appear after loading the game and changing mode to assemble the parts

M4A3E8 Sherman - in rare situations, it was impossible to assemble wheels or track belts

Some contracts had incorrect assembly state

All the elements that cannot be primed/painted appear in these lists with higher prices

Bug report - Sample text in the description of bugs doesn't disappear after clicking the field to edit

A few strings for Chinese translation were Korean instead of Chinese

Few strings for the French language

The prompt title "Summary" in resupply menu is not localized in all languages

Improved:

BT-7 shop icons

Churchill MKIII Avre shop icons

PzKpfw II Ausf. C shop icons

Maus shop icons

Community Contest!

Together with our friends from Gaming Factory, we have prepared a contest for you, in which you have a chance to win keys to the Electrician Simulator game!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1080020/Electrician_Simulator/

The rules are very simple! To participate in the contest you must join the Tank Squad discord server and think of how a tank could respond in that situation from the screenshot!

Join Tank Squad discord server by clicking on the graphic below!



Thanks and have a good one!

DeGenerals



