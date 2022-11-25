 Skip to content

Tank Mechanic Simulator update for 25 November 2022

Update 1.3.12 + Community Contest!

Dear Mechanics,

We have prepared a new 1.3.12 Update for you guys! Check out the changelog below:

1.3.12

Added:

  • Letter prefixes to MG34 variants to avoid confusion in Props Menu and Resupply Menu
  • Bug report - now sending Outputlog also sends your save files

Fixed:

  • M4A3E8 Sherman - Right loader hatch and pistol port are opening to the wrong side
  • Throwing the magnetometer on the ground may cause the tablet map to glitch during Extraction
  • When Quad is lying on the side, leaving it may cause it to fall off the map
  • The wrench sometimes shakes when assembling or disassembling various parts of the tank
  • The remaining bolts appear after loading the game and changing mode to assemble the parts
  • M4A3E8 Sherman - in rare situations, it was impossible to assemble wheels or track belts
  • Some contracts had incorrect assembly state
  • All the elements that cannot be primed/painted appear in these lists with higher prices
  • Bug report - Sample text in the description of bugs doesn't disappear after clicking the field to edit
  • A few strings for Chinese translation were Korean instead of Chinese
  • Few strings for the French language
  • The prompt title "Summary" in resupply menu is not localized in all languages

Improved:

  • BT-7 shop icons
  • Churchill MKIII Avre shop icons
  • PzKpfw II Ausf. C shop icons
  • Maus shop icons

Community Contest!

Together with our friends from Gaming Factory, we have prepared a contest for you, in which you have a chance to win keys to the Electrician Simulator game!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1080020/Electrician_Simulator/

The rules are very simple! To participate in the contest you must join the Tank Squad discord server and think of how a tank could respond in that situation from the screenshot!

Join Tank Squad discord server by clicking on the graphic below!

Thanks and have a good one!
DeGenerals


