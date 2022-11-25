Update 1.3.12 + Community Contest!

Dear Mechanics,
We have prepared a new 1.3.12 Update for you guys! Check out the changelog below:
1.3.12
Added:
- Letter prefixes to MG34 variants to avoid confusion in Props Menu and Resupply Menu
- Bug report - now sending Outputlog also sends your save files
Fixed:
- M4A3E8 Sherman - Right loader hatch and pistol port are opening to the wrong side
- Throwing the magnetometer on the ground may cause the tablet map to glitch during Extraction
- When Quad is lying on the side, leaving it may cause it to fall off the map
- The wrench sometimes shakes when assembling or disassembling various parts of the tank
- The remaining bolts appear after loading the game and changing mode to assemble the parts
- M4A3E8 Sherman - in rare situations, it was impossible to assemble wheels or track belts
- Some contracts had incorrect assembly state
- All the elements that cannot be primed/painted appear in these lists with higher prices
- Bug report - Sample text in the description of bugs doesn't disappear after clicking the field to edit
- A few strings for Chinese translation were Korean instead of Chinese
- Few strings for the French language
- The prompt title "Summary" in resupply menu is not localized in all languages
Improved:
- BT-7 shop icons
- Churchill MKIII Avre shop icons
- PzKpfw II Ausf. C shop icons
- Maus shop icons
Community Contest!
Together with our friends from Gaming Factory, we have prepared a contest for you, in which you have a chance to win keys to the Electrician Simulator game!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1080020/Electrician_Simulator/
The rules are very simple! To participate in the contest you must join the Tank Squad discord server and think of how a tank could respond in that situation from the screenshot!
Join Tank Squad discord server by clicking on the graphic below!
Thanks and have a good one!
DeGenerals
