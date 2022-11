Share · View all patches · Build 10010130 · Last edited 24 November 2022 – 16:09:29 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey folks!

Fixes a problem introduced in the previous beta.

Version 1.4.0 BETA 4:

fixed the flashbang blinding effect not working after the update to menu blur

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!